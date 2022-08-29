Read full article on original website
Trina Rasheed
4d ago
Im glad to hear that finally something will be done about a past record will be just that"past"people are human beings and we all make mistakes some of which leads to prison but I feel if I did the time for those mistakes why should I have to keep being reminded for that also my son has been dead for 8 years and his criminal record is still available for public records how does that make sense???
wksu.org
Ohio's expedited pardons provide a quicker path to a fresh start
Since 2019, Ohio has offered an expedited pardon program to ex-offenders. And while awareness of the program has been growing, many still wonder about the options for people who have paid their debt to society and are trying to make a fresh start. On Christmas Eve, 2020, as the world...
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
Ohio leaders are sitting on $85 million that could draw more counselors, social workers into mental health fields
COLUMBUS, Ohio –In May, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to spend millions in federal coronavirus recovery funds to help therapy, social work, addiction counseling, psychology and other critically needed mental health students pay for their degrees. Yet, fall semester has arrived at many Ohio colleges and that money...
thecentersquare.com
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
wnewsj.com
A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
9 Ohio Lottery employees working at JACK Thistledown Racino accused of forging timesheets, stealing thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Ohio Lottery Commission investigators and their supervisor have been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars by forging timesheets while working at JACK Thistledown Racino. The state inspector general's office alleges the individuals turned in fraudulent sheets for time they never actually worked and...
DEA: Candy colored fentanyl targeted toward children, young adults found in Ohio
Officials have confirmed that a new deadly drug called “Rainbow Fentanyl” is in Ohio. The Drug Enforcement Agency said agents have seized the brightly colored pills or powder in Ohio and 17 other states. “We have seized brightly-colored fentanyl in pill and powder form in Michigan and Ohio....
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
'Addiction is a disease, it is not a weakness': Northeast Ohio community leaders recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
AKRON, Ohio — For International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, community leaders in Summit County came together to speak out against the stigma surrounding addiction, share resources, and give updated numbers of overdose deaths in the county. Through a virtual press conference, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler...
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Brook Park council opposes permit-less concealed carry law
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park resolution opposing Ohio’s concealed carry handgun law received its first of three public readings at City Council’s Aug. 23 meeting. Gov. Mike DeWine in March signed into law Senate Bill 215, which went into effect in June. It allows qualifying adults to own and carry a concealed handgun without a license. Handgun owners also are neither subject to background checks nor required to undergo training.
Ohio sees a COVID-19 case comeback
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Feds accuse 14 Northeast Ohio residents of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fourteen Northeast Ohio residents are facing federal charges after they were accused of being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Ohio, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Montez Miller, 34;...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mayor, chief of police release statement on officer’s ‘inappropriate’ posts
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, alongside Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond, released a statement today on Officer Ismail Quran. Officer Quran, who had formerly been named Officer of the Year by the department, was put under investigation after “inappropriate social media posts” had been resurfaced.
Former Ohio superintendent charged with kidnapping 2 kids in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement. Morrison is accused […]
Pay up or we will go bust! Desperate owners of 137-year-old Ohio bakery falsely accused of racism by $1billion Oberlin college plead with it to pony up the $36M it owes after school LOST libel case
The manager of an Ohio bakery at the heart of a racism row with a nearby woke college has urged the institute to settle its multimillion dollar legal debt before the 137-year-old business goes broke and shutters for the last time. Lorna Gibson, widow of the former owner of Gibson’s...
Ohio man indicted, accused of operating illegal gambling business
in the investigation were the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Ohio Casino and Gaming Commission and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.
