Vote now: What was the football play of the week in Pennsylvania for week one?

From Perry Traditional Academy’s Ahmad Arrington to Imhotep’s Jabree Wallace-Coleman, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

Ahmad Arrington, Perry Traditional Academy

In a 38-7 win over Seton LaSalle, the junior had more than 200 all-purpose yards, including this 70-yard touchdown run.

DeMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep

In the first quarter of a 47-14 loss to Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), Crawford made a catch over the middle and then shook a defender for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin

Despite a 21-14 loss to Steelton-Highspire, the junior defensive back made several big plays, including this hard hit on the running back.

Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills

In the final minute of a 28-24 win over William Penn, the senior came through the line and met the running back in the backfield to make the game-clinching tackle.

Jakhai Noss, Steelton-Highspire

In a 21-14 win over Bishop Canevin, the senior tracked a tipped pass right into his hands and returned the interception for an 85-yard touchdown.

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt

In the fourth quarter against Imhotep, the senior wide receiver went up high over the defensive back to catch a pass from quarterback Stone Saunders.

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep

In a 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt, the sophomore broke off an exciting 82-yard touchdown run.