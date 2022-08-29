ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vote now: What was the football play of the week in Pennsylvania for week one?

By Ryan Isley
 4 days ago

From Perry Traditional Academy’s Ahmad Arrington to Imhotep’s Jabree Wallace-Coleman, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania

There were plenty of great plays in the first week of high school football in Pennsylvania. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

Ahmad Arrington, Perry Traditional Academy

In a 38-7 win over Seton LaSalle, the junior had more than 200 all-purpose yards, including this 70-yard touchdown run.

DeMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep

In the first quarter of a 47-14 loss to Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), Crawford made a catch over the middle and then shook a defender for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin

Despite a 21-14 loss to Steelton-Highspire, the junior defensive back made several big plays, including this hard hit on the running back.

Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills

In the final minute of a 28-24 win over William Penn, the senior came through the line and met the running back in the backfield to make the game-clinching tackle.

Jakhai Noss, Steelton-Highspire

In a 21-14 win over Bishop Canevin, the senior tracked a tipped pass right into his hands and returned the interception for an 85-yard touchdown.

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt

In the fourth quarter against Imhotep, the senior wide receiver went up high over the defensive back to catch a pass from quarterback Stone Saunders.

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep

In a 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt, the sophomore broke off an exciting 82-yard touchdown run.

