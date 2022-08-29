Read full article on original website
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Hide your kids, Tampa! This man's out here trying to buy little girlsEvie M.Tampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.
Suspected drunk driver sentenced to 35 years in death of Pinellas County deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The accused drunk driver deputies said took the life of Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli was sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea Friday in court. Robert Holzaepfel, 33, appeared at 1:30 p.m. at the Pinellas County Justice Center. Holzaepfel...
Fire destroys home, vehicles in Ruskin
A Tampa Bay area family lost just about everything when a fire destroyed their home Thursday.
Bicyclist seriously injured when motorist failed to yield in a St. Petersburg crosswalk
Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently on-scene of serious injury crash involving a bicyclist. The call for service occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 2022 at the intersection of 5th Avenue N and 25th Street. Police say that a motorist was operating a gray...
Riverview man sentenced for killing 12-year-old girl after boating crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge sentenced a 40-year-old Riverview man for the murder of a 12-year-old girl on Thursday. The jury found Andrew Miltner responsible for a boating crash that happened on May 17, 2020. That crash resulted in the death of Jasina Campbell. A jet...
Man Found Dead On Side Of Florida Highway, FHP Seeking Tips
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips into the man’s death. According to troopers, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:24 AM, FHP Troopers responded to a
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two people charged with animal cruelty for allegedly burning a young raccoon alive inside a dumpster last month will face the “full force” of the law in the case, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday. “They will be held accountable,” Hoffman said....
Clearwater community remembers 15-year-old killed walking to bus stop
A Clearwater family is mourning and moving for action, as they call for more safety measures along a busy local road.
Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland
A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland.
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
Haines City Man Dies After Being Struck By Two Vehicles On US-98 In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla, – A Haines City man has died after being struck by two vehicles on US-98 in Lakeland Tuesday. According to police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US-98 North.
Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching
Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park
- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
Sarasota father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive
A Sarasota father and daughter were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to a disturbing viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
Deputies wrangle massive gator at Hernando County Wendy’s
Workers at a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant were off-put by an unusual customer looking for a bite.
Vehicle catches fire on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Plumes of smoke wafted from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday morning after a vehicle traveling on the went up in flames.
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
