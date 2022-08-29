‘Momento Mori’—MEDIUM Art Gallery Invites Artists to Submit Their Work Exploring the Inevitability of Death

Read full article on original website
sunset.com
Modern Modular: How a Creative Couple Turned Corrugated Metal into Magic
A country house can be a time machine. At least that’s how Todd Hosfelt sees it: “When you come here, time slows down. One day can feel like a weekend. A weekend can feel like a week. When you go back to the city, you feel like you’ve been away forever.”
Hanford Sentinel
Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow shares culture, ceremonies
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.
mendofever.com
Redwood Coast Land Conservancy Unveiling Plan for Mill Bend Preserve Along the Gualala River
The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Coast Land Conservancy:. For those who are looking for a new place to hike, bird-watch, gaze at the sunset, see the changing seasons or just be one with nature in this beautiful piece of paradise we are privileged to call home, there is good news: Redwood Coast Land Conservancy has been hard at work with several exciting projects brewing, which will satisfy the seeker and wanderer in everyone.
mendofever.com
St. Mary’s School in Ukiah Hires New Principal
The following is a press release issued by St. Mary’s:. As it starts a new academic year, St. Mary of the Angels Catholic School is pleased to welcome Andrew Soria as its new principal. He comes to St. Mary’s after serving as the Associate Head of School for Academics at Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica, a top-ten ranked Christian school in the state. Prior to that, Soria held teaching positions at the elementary, high school, college, and adult levels.
Lake County News
Apartment and cluster home project gets Lakeport Planning Commission approval
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission has approved the next steps for a residential housing project projected to bring 176 new dwelling units — both apartments and smaller single-family homes — to the city. The commission unanimously approved Waterstone Residential’s application for a zone change,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
mendofever.com
Hopkins Fire Survivors: Application for Reassessment of Damaged or Destroyed Property Due by Sept. 12
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation (PRRM) Division encourages Mendocino County residents impacted by the 2021 Hopkins Fire to file the “application for reassessment of damaged or destroyed property” before the September 12, 2022 deadline. The...
mendofever.com
Endangered Species Act Protection Sought for West Coast’s Bull Kelp
The following is a press release issued by the Center for Biological Diversity:. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned NOAA Fisheries today to grant Endangered Species Act protection to bull kelp, which faces grave threats from climate change and coastal development. The range of these underwater forests extends along the western coast of the United States.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
mendofever.com
City of Ukiah Urges Community to Conserve Energy as Heat Wave Hits Region
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. Sustained and widespread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources needed to help California meet its electricity demand. The State is asking all residents and businesses to conserve energy at this time. Voluntary conservation efforts can prevent the need for more extreme actions such as service interruptions and power outages.
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
mendofever.com
Uncle Threatened RP While Holding A Knife, Male Lying In The Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 08.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
krcrtv.com
Fort Bragg firefighter asking for the public's help to find a kidney match
FORT BRAGG, Calif — A Fort Bragg firefighter who has helped countless people working for CAL FIRE is asking for the public's help to save his life. In March 2021, 29-year-old firefighter Jordan Ball suddenly lost the use of his kidneys and has since had to undergo dialysis treatment.
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
mendofever.com
Free At-Home COVID Tests Available Until Sept 2nd
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Free COVID tests are still available to order by mail from the federal government. until Friday, September 2nd. Funding is not available past this date. All households in the U.S. have been eligible to receive three (3) orders...
kymkemp.com
Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence
After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
ksro.com
Gang Members Brawl in Windsor
Two adults have been arrested following a series of gang fights that occurred near Friday’s football game at Windsor High School. About 20 minors from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights in different areas near campus. Two minors were taken to hospitals after getting hurt in the brawls. One has a cut up head after getting hit with a blunt object, while the other has a leg injury. Police say one of the fights involved 20 to 30 people threatening to shoot each other while fighting with baseball bats. Most of them fled the area when cops showed up. Police add that the fights had nothing to do with the football game.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Meteorologists warn of excessive heat in North Bay this Labor Day weekend
California will face a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures spreading to the North Bay by Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat watch has been issued by the weather service, covering the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast,...
