Citrus County, FL

Chiefland Chamber Corner news

Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
CHIEFLAND, FL
villages-news.com

Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing

Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable

Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
WCJB

‘Woofstock’ is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month. This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot...
ocala-news.com

Residents share thoughts on finding entertainment in Ocala/Marion County

Several residents recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns on the entertainment options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letter from someone complaining that there is nothing to do in Ocala for seniors or kids. I highly disagree. We moved here three years ago from Dallas, Texas, and there is way more to do here for seniors and kids than in that whole metroplex. I feel like the resident who wrote the letter just maybe hasn’t explored options, or possible tried to after covid hit. We moved here with my senior father and three small kids. There are a lot of senior groups, or there were before covid. The resident who wrote the letter might want to try Nextdoor to find a group in the area. We have done so many fun things in the square just following the Facebook activities section. My kids love all of the wonderful parks, and the bounce and play center. The little town inside the mall. The Ocala museum does a special day once-a-month event for the kids. We enjoy Picasso’s pallet as a family. And, oh my, all of the food options. I think the resident who was complaining possibly needs to explore Ocala a bit more. We love the big city fun with the small town vibe and couldn’t be happier,” says Ocala resident Tiffany Roberts.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco teachers, school employees getting pay raise

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County teachers and school employees have reached an agreement with the school district. According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the district reached an agreement Wednesday night with employee representatives. Teachers are set to receive an average raise of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows

On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
OCALA, FL
New shop is popping

New shop is popping

NEW PORT RICHEY — You don’t have to spend a fortune going to Disney to get a taste of the happiest place on earth. The Popcornerie is just as welcoming an environment that serves up smiles with every bite. The Popcornerie is a cute little establishment at 9205...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Official Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the official results from the Primary Election that were released by the Levy County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The results seen below are from races in Levy County. Levy County Property Appraiser:. - James Allen (REP), 2,641 total votes, 28.98%. - David Rogers (REP), 2,183 total votes,...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key

The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
CEDAR KEY, FL

