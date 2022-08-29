Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
villages-news.com
Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing
Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable
Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
WCJB
‘Woofstock’ is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month. This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot...
ocala-news.com
Residents share thoughts on finding entertainment in Ocala/Marion County
Several residents recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns on the entertainment options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letter from someone complaining that there is nothing to do in Ocala for seniors or kids. I highly disagree. We moved here three years ago from Dallas, Texas, and there is way more to do here for seniors and kids than in that whole metroplex. I feel like the resident who wrote the letter just maybe hasn’t explored options, or possible tried to after covid hit. We moved here with my senior father and three small kids. There are a lot of senior groups, or there were before covid. The resident who wrote the letter might want to try Nextdoor to find a group in the area. We have done so many fun things in the square just following the Facebook activities section. My kids love all of the wonderful parks, and the bounce and play center. The little town inside the mall. The Ocala museum does a special day once-a-month event for the kids. We enjoy Picasso’s pallet as a family. And, oh my, all of the food options. I think the resident who was complaining possibly needs to explore Ocala a bit more. We love the big city fun with the small town vibe and couldn’t be happier,” says Ocala resident Tiffany Roberts.
Pasco Schools order removal of ‘safe space’ stickers showing support for LGBTQ students
Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has ordered the removal of "safe space" stickers in all district schools to comply with Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Bay News 9
Pasco teachers, school employees getting pay raise
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County teachers and school employees have reached an agreement with the school district. According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the district reached an agreement Wednesday night with employee representatives. Teachers are set to receive an average raise of...
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
Citrus County Chronicle
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
suncoastnews.com
New shop is popping
NEW PORT RICHEY — You don’t have to spend a fortune going to Disney to get a taste of the happiest place on earth. The Popcornerie is just as welcoming an environment that serves up smiles with every bite. The Popcornerie is a cute little establishment at 9205...
Citrus County Chronicle
Official Primary Election results for Levy County
Below are the official results from the Primary Election that were released by the Levy County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The results seen below are from races in Levy County. Levy County Property Appraiser:. - James Allen (REP), 2,641 total votes, 28.98%. - David Rogers (REP), 2,183 total votes,...
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
Missing Pasco teen travels up coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia
A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police.
suncoastnews.com
Some Tarpon Springs leaders not on board with plan for Anclote River Park restaurant
TARPON SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners expressed concern over the potential increased water traffic and noise generated by the proposed construction of a 22,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant in Holiday on the Anclote River. The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 8 approved a proposed resort-style restaurant at Anclote River Park...
