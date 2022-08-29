Read full article on original website
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Cereal and sports bars top this serving of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has lots of fodder including restaurant openings, new menus, and new pumpkin lineups. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Fort Worth:. Sports City Taverna is a new sports bar at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth that opened in July. The...
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this Labor Day weekend
Local theater will be at the forefront of events in and around Fort Worth this weekend, with three new interesting productions. There will also be screenings of a new documentary, a symphonic celebration of women of soul, two country music concerts, and a live musical score performance for an old-but-timely film.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
8 Dallas-Fort Worth cities rank among top Texas magnets for movers in 2022
Dallas-Fort Worth leads the state’s major metro areas for popularity as a moving destination, a new report shows. Eight DFW cities rank in the top 20 in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. The survey spanned January 1-July 5, 2022.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Halloween fans will be stoked about a super scary, immersive pop-up experience that’s set to debut at a popular Fort Worth bar this week. Less frightening festivities include a barbecue and beer pairing at a Tex-Mex hot spot, whiskey pairing dinner, boozy afternoon tea, and grand opening of a new outdoor bar. Save room for cake and pie, because two bakeries have big birthdays this week and they're hosting sweet celebrations for customers.
Arlington museum suits up for fierce 'Knights Tale' armory exhibition from Italy
It'll be out with the cute princesses and in with the fierce knights when the Arlington Museum of Art opens its next exhibition, "A Knight's Tale," this fall. The fall-winter exhibition will run October 22, 2022-February 12, 2023 and promises to be "a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight," a release says.
Fort Worth movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Fort Worth and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include AMC...
Little birdie social club flies into this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. A little birdie social club with patios galore has opened in Fort Worth....
Dallas-Fort Worth is first in U.S. to test Walmart's cute new Canoo EVs
Walmart is deploying a fleet of new electric delivery vehicles, and the first place they're trying them out is none other than Dallas-Fort Worth. According to a release, Walmart signed up in July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, a high-tech mobility company based in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
Velvet Taco to bring upscale gourmet tacos to Grapevine in late fall
Big-time tacos are coming to Grapevine: Velvet Taco, the Dallas-based taco chain, is opening a location at 440 W. SH 114, in a new commercial center at the former Payton-Wright Ford automotive dealership. Construction has just begun on the restaurant, which will be a 3,100-square-foot space plus a trademark Velvet...
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
1883 star Faith Hill to receive prestigious award from Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth
Country superstar and actress Faith Hill will receive the Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth this fall. The museum made the announcement in a news release about the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Dickies Arena.
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
Value of Dallas Cowboys rushes to record-smashing $8 billion, says Forbes
Billionaire Jerry Jones keeps scoring with his investment in the Dallas Cowboys. For the 16th year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ annual ranking of NFL team valuations. Now, Forbes says, the Cowboys are worth $8 billion — the first pro sports franchise of any type to reach that mark. That figure is up from the $6.5 billion valuation reported last year.
Dallas-Fort Worth designer serves up new sustainable loungewear inspired by Juicy Couture
North Texas designer Monica Millington is launching a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. Called Sette, it's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear officially launching online Saturday, August 27. The brand consists of two collections: the Sweat...
