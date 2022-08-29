Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
N.J. man pleads guilty to assaulting cops on Jan. 6, including officer who later died
A Somerset County man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of felony assault of a federal officer for spraying a chemical irritant at police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Julian Khater, 33, said very little in a plea agreement hearing in federal court in...
Jan. 6 rioter charged with assaulting officer from N.J. who died set to plead guilty
Julian Khater, the New Jerseyan charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers with chemical spray during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., court filings show. One of the officers, Brian Sicknick, died the next day of natural causes after...
sheltonherald.com
FBI investigating Stamford for possible election ‘illegalities,’ judge says
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge said there was an FBI investigation into alleged “illegalities” related to the city’s 2017 elections Wednesday during the ongoing trial of a former Stamford Democratic City Committee chair. The state on Tuesday rested its case against John Mallozzi, who...
DC Man Admits To Smoking Weed, PCP Before Midday Murder In Southeast Washington
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison after reaching a plea agreement for murdering a 44-year-old man parked in his car, federal officials announced. Brian Foster, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed for shooting and killing Anthony Mitchell while he sat in his car more than a year ago, according to the Department of Justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
newsfromthestates.com
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
Man Arrested For Attempted Enticement of a 9 Year-Old In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police DYFS detectives have made an arrest in...
WJLA
MPD police report details shootout between suspect, off-duty FBI Police officer on 295
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD released the police report from Saturday's shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer in Northeast D.C. According to the testimony the FBI Police officer gave to MPD, an unknown suspect's vehicle collided with the officer's vehicle while traveling northbound on 295 around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Police officer said he followed the suspect's car after the suspect refused to stop. As he was following, the officer said the suspect shot at his vehicle several times with a handgun in the area of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. The officer said he returned fire.
RELATED PEOPLE
Connecticut’s Attorney General launches civil rights investigation into Greenwich school video
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that his office is opening a civil rights investigation into Greenwich Public Schools. The investigation comes after a viral video appeared to show an assistant principal saying he won’t hire conservative teachers. The video appeared to be recorded secretly by the conservative group...
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says
WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend. A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School
A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Witnesses heard multiple gunshots. The victim was pronounced dead...
WTOP
Md. gang member pleads guilty to extorting business owners
A Maryland man pleaded guilty to extorting business owners in Langley Park. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland said Jilmer Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, of Hyattsville is a member of MS-13, “an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States.”. According to Hernandez-Alvarado’s plea, the gang created...
Man Shot in Northeast D.C. During Attempted Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon. The...
WJLA
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Norwalk official charged with murder will post bond, be released from custody
Ellen Wink, the former Norwalk city official accused of killing her tenant over an eviction dispute, is set to be released from custody and placed on house arrest following a virtual hearing Wednesday.
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
popville.com
Is it legal to sleep in your car?
Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
Comments / 3