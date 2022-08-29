ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, CT
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

MPD police report details shootout between suspect, off-duty FBI Police officer on 295

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD released the police report from Saturday's shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer in Northeast D.C. According to the testimony the FBI Police officer gave to MPD, an unknown suspect's vehicle collided with the officer's vehicle while traveling northbound on 295 around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Police officer said he followed the suspect's car after the suspect refused to stop. As he was following, the officer said the suspect shot at his vehicle several times with a handgun in the area of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. The officer said he returned fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Joe Biden
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School

A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Witnesses heard multiple gunshots. The victim was pronounced dead...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Md. gang member pleads guilty to extorting business owners

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to extorting business owners in Langley Park. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland said Jilmer Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, of Hyattsville is a member of MS-13, “an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States.”. According to Hernandez-Alvarado’s plea, the gang created...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Is it legal to sleep in your car?

Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
WASHINGTON, DC

