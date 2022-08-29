WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD released the police report from Saturday's shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer in Northeast D.C. According to the testimony the FBI Police officer gave to MPD, an unknown suspect's vehicle collided with the officer's vehicle while traveling northbound on 295 around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Police officer said he followed the suspect's car after the suspect refused to stop. As he was following, the officer said the suspect shot at his vehicle several times with a handgun in the area of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. The officer said he returned fire.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO