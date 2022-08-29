Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Traverse City Driver Facing Charges After Leelanau County Car Crash
A Traverse City driver faces charges after crashing his car in Elmwood Township late Wednesday night, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on South Bugai Road, north of East Traverse Highway, in Elmwood Township. When they arrived, deputies found the driver, a 29-year-old Traverse City man, trapped inside his car. They say he needed to be extracted.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
9&10 News
Top Headlines: MSP Investigating Alleged Illegal Sale of Wexford Co. Voting Equipment, and More
Michigan State Police are currently investigating an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal from Wexford County. Read More. A former Boyne City High School wrestling coach pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. Read More. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Truck Pulling Camper Overturns on I-75 in Ellis Township
A pickup truck pulling a camper overturned on southbound I-75 in Ellis Township Sunday afternoon. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a two-vehicle crash in Cheboygan County on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road around 12:55 p.m. Sunday. According to MSP, a 2007 Dodge Ram pulling a...
UpNorthLive.com
Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
State Police Investigating Alleged Illegal Attempt to Sell Wexford County Voter Assist Terminal
Michigan State Police are currently investigating an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal from Wexford County. “I can confirm the MSP Cadillac Post is investigating a missing piece of voting equipment,” stated Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll. “The investigation is ongoing.”. The machine was not...
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
traverseticker.com
Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond
On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
UpNorthLive.com
Investigation launched after Wexford County voting equipment for sale online
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police is investigating an attempt to sell a voter assist terminal online. The voting equipment was allegedly from Wexford County. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released details on the situation Thursday stating in a tweet:. "ALERT: We are working with law enforcement...
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: 'I've never seen anything like it before, it's disgusting'
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County couple is in jail facing multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree child abuse involving young teen girls. Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, were arrested on August 25. A 13-page affidavit explains the very disturbing details of the...
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
UpNorthLive.com
Recreational marijuana applicant list released in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Clerk released the list of businesses vying for an adult-use cannabis license. The window to submit an application and the $5,000 permit fee was August 22 through August 26. The City Commission approved the adult use cannabis licensing and zoning ordinance...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
Accused Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter claimed to be Navy SEAL, was never in military, FBI says
Shawn Fix, one of 14 men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told fellow plotters he had access to a Black Hawk military helicopter, the FBI says. Fix, 40, of Belleville, also claimed to be a former U.S. Navy Seal with a secret cache of weapons and ammo, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified at a preliminary hearing for Fix and four other co-defendants charged with providing material support for terrorism in Antrim County.
traverseticker.com
Do NoMi Workers Really Get Half The Pay For A View Of The Bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
