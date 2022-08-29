Read full article on original website
First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Ocala this week
The First Friday Art Walk is returning to downtown Ocala this week. The City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division will restart its popular First Friday Art Walk on Friday, September 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The following activities will be included in September’s event:. Hands-on art activities...
Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center hosting final swim sessions of season on September 3
The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will host its final two swim sessions of the season on Saturday, September 3. The first session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second and final session will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After the second session has concluded, the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will be closed for the remainder of the season.
Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center to host Bingo events for ages 50+
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting local residents over the age of 50 to come play Bingo at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center. The first Bingo event will be held on Friday, September 2, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, which is located at 830 NE 8th Avenue. According to the recreation and parks department, all participants are encouraged to bring $2 in nickels, dimes, and quarters.
Ocala/Marion County tourism marketing video wins “Best of Show” at 2022 Flagler Awards
The Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OMCVCB) was awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” at the 2022 Flagler Awards, which took place earlier this week at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award recognizes OMCVCB’s marketing efforts through a video production project that “captured the...
Anganee Ram
On August 23, 2022 Anganee Ram passed away at his home in Ocala, FL at the age of 73. Our beloved Ram was born in Bachelor’s Adventure, Guyana to his parents Parmesar and Tissia on April 13, 1949. He worked as an automotive mechanic for the majority of his life, owning a mechanic shop in Guyana and proceeding to work in the U.S.A at Midas, Pepboys, and E-One. Anganee Ram was also a very religious man and devoted Hindu. He enjoyed singing and dancing along to his melodious songs. He valued and practiced his Hindu rituals daily as his devotion to God had brought comfort and peace of mind. He lived his life as a simple Hindu and took part in all cultural festivities. He was very versed in speaking and writing Hindi, skilled at playing the harmonium and beating the Nagara and Tassa drums. His love for music was infectious. He exuberated his love for his religion by praising God every day. His favorite hobby was fishing, he loved to throw cast-nets. Ram loved sitting in the backyard of his home and watching the birds flock to the bird feeder. Ram came from a loving and devoted family, his love was so profound that anyone who met him had a friend for life.
Charles Joseph Birkhimer Jr.
Charles Joseph Birkhimer Jr., 88, of Ocala Florida passed away on August 23, 2022. Charles was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on January 3, 1934, the first son of Charles and Marie Birkhimer, and brother to five siblings. He served in the U.S. Army 151st Infantry from 1952 to 1954. He...
Ocala ranked 7th best paddling town in the U.S.
The Great Outdoor Recreation Pages (Gorp) recently ranked Ocala as the seventh best paddling town in the United States. Gorp’s Top 7 list, which was released last week, recognizes Juniper Run as being “one of the most highly recommended places to canoe or kayak in Ocala.” The paddling trail, which is approximately seven miles long, takes between three-and-a-half to five hours to complete.
Jessica Renee Owens
Jessica Renee Owens, 36, passed away on August 15, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born February 9, 1986 in Ocala, FL. She worked as a waitress, loved to sing, and was a loving mother, daughter and friend. She is survived by her sons, Javorie and Ezekiel; parents; Renee Pierce...
Mark Leslie Brown
Mark Leslie Brown, 62, of Ocala, Florida passed away on August 21st, 2022 at Cates Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer. He is now in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Mark was born at Munroe Memorial Hospital in Ocala to Marcia Ferguson Brown and Ernest Lee...
Robert P. Holshue
Robert P. “Bob” Holshue, 77, of Ocala, Fla., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born March 31, 1945, son of the late William and Kathryn Holshue. Bob was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1965, before serving in the Navy. He and his wife, Debra, shared 42 years of marriage and built a wonderful life together. Bob was a machinist and a home builder, before establishing the Renaissance Room, a furniture and home decor business operating for the last 30 years in Ocala, Fla. Bob loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Harleys, traveling, playing guitar and billiards and tinkering in the garage. He was a member of Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Fla., serving in the Men’s Ministry, as well as taking mission trips to Haiti and Honduras. He also served as Chaplain for the Disciple Riders, a Christian Motorcycle ministry. Bob was known for his funny stories, his jokes, his hugs, his infectious smile, his kindness to do anything for anybody, his great love for life — He never met a STRANGER. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Sunrise From Rooftop Helipad Of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Check out this incredible sunrise from the rooftop helipad at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Thanks to Aaron Hendricks for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Silver Springs Shores Community Center offering P.E., Archery programs for local youth
The Silver Springs Shores Community Center has announced two new programs to help keep local youth involved and active during the school year. The first program being offered is Homeschool P.E./S.T.E.A.M. This program will occur every Tuesday beginning on September 6, and it will run continuously throughout the school year. Participating youth will be introduced to a variety of physical activities designed to help them improve motor skills and fitness levels while fostering peer relationships and promoting self-confidence.
Residents share thoughts on finding entertainment in Ocala/Marion County
Several residents recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns on the entertainment options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letter from someone complaining that there is nothing to do in Ocala for seniors or kids. I highly disagree. We moved here three years ago from Dallas, Texas, and there is way more to do here for seniors and kids than in that whole metroplex. I feel like the resident who wrote the letter just maybe hasn’t explored options, or possible tried to after covid hit. We moved here with my senior father and three small kids. There are a lot of senior groups, or there were before covid. The resident who wrote the letter might want to try Nextdoor to find a group in the area. We have done so many fun things in the square just following the Facebook activities section. My kids love all of the wonderful parks, and the bounce and play center. The little town inside the mall. The Ocala museum does a special day once-a-month event for the kids. We enjoy Picasso’s pallet as a family. And, oh my, all of the food options. I think the resident who was complaining possibly needs to explore Ocala a bit more. We love the big city fun with the small town vibe and couldn’t be happier,” says Ocala resident Tiffany Roberts.
Catherine Cicilia Calderon
Catherine Cicilia Calderon was born on November 22, 1928 in Glen Cove, New York by her father Jose P. Morales and mother Ursula Maria Morales. She passed away on Aug 20, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She married Jose P. Calderon on April 13, 1949 and was married for 47 years....
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
City of Ocala seeking company to lease, operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is looking for a qualified company to lease and operate a 185 square-foot cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, which is currently under construction. The request for proposals is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and...
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
OPD’s free Citizen Police Academy returning in October
Members of the local community will get a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations during the upcoming Citizen Police Academy. The academy will allow citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities.
Elizabeth Bernard Hogan O’Brien
Elizabeth “Beth” Bernard Hogan O’Brien, 102, born June 19, 1920 in Bennington, Vermont to William Hogan and Bridget Casey Hogan, passed away August 18, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. She graduated from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. In 1945 Beth served in the US...
