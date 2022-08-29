ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Comments / 18

P8
4d ago

Hyundai should not have allowed the employee to be armed while at work. They are liable as well. I would sue.

Reply(5)
8
Travis Stamper
4d ago

Love how they only give you part of the story. I'm sure he didn't shoot him for the fun of it.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

$250K bond for Elyria woman accused in murder of 28-year-old man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Bond was set Thursday for the 30-year-old Elyria woman accused the murder of a 28-year-old man. The judge issued a $250,000 bond for Bonita Tracy Ann Wright during her initial appearance. Elyria police said Keyron Ficklin was found dead Wednesday morning at a home in the...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial wraps for quadruple murder suspect, jury deliberates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village completed closing arguments on Thursday. The jury is now in deliberations. If Armond Johnson Sr. is convicted, he could face...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restraining Order#Car Dealership#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Bedford Municipal Court
cleveland19.com

Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Cleveland Police said the first breaking and entering and theft happened on Aug. 1 when he walked to the parking facility at 515 Euclid Ave. The suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy