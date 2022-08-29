Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $110, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 21% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $419. The...
ZDNet
Microsoft Azure outage continues for some services relying on Ubuntu 'Bionic' release
Some Microsoft Azure customers running Ubuntu 18.04 virtual machines are continuing to experience problems, which Microsoft is attributing to DNS issues in the "Bionic" Ubuntu release. Problems began on August 30 at 2 a.m. ET and, according to Microsoft's Azure status page, are still affecting the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Azure Container Apps (ACA) as of 10:30 a.m. ET on August 31.
ZDNet
How to recall an email in Outlook
We've all felt the fear of sending an email too early, without the proper attachment, or to the completely wrong person, and then having to quickly craft an anxious email with a creative excuse -- or simply succumb to embarrassment. Microsoft Outlook is one of the few email platforms that...
ZDNet
Google's new bug bounty program targets open-source vulnerabilities
Google on Tuesday announced it's launching a new bug bounty program that focuses specifically on open-source software. Bug hunters can earn anywhere from $100 to upwards of $31,000 via the new Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP), depending on the severity of the vulnerability they find. The new...
ZDNet
Microsoft: Take these three steps to protect your systems from ransomware
Defending against ransomware attacks and other cyber threats takes more than just setting up detection measures to identify potential malicious activity. Cybersecurity teams need to ensure that the network is made unattractive to cyber criminals by making it difficult to break into in the first place. Ransomware is a major...
ZDNet
Three things I love about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and two things I wish were better)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a worthy successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And while it's still an expensive entry into Samsung's high-end foldable experience, it's a multitasking powerhouse that's left to compete with itself. Review: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-priced ticket to productivity heaven.
ZDNet
Intel AI chief Wei Li: Someone has to bring today's AI supercomputing to the masses
A consensus has emerged in deep learning circles of artificial intelligence about a couple of basic notions. One notion is that the trend for neural networks to get bigger and bigger will continue for the foreseeable future, with some exceptions. Another consensus view is that the potential of deep learning...
ZDNet
Malicious Google Chrome extensions affect 1.4 millions users
Google Chrome extensions are meant to make your life easier. With extensions that help you get discounts, correct your grammar, take screenshots and watch shows with friends, downloading an extension can be very tempting. However, malicious extensions are mimicking the appearance of popular ones to put your privacy at risk.
ZDNet
10 reasons to buy the iPhone 14 (and 3 reasons not to)
It's that time of the year, the new iPhone announcement time. Next week, at 10am PT on September 7, Apple is holding its annual iPhone event. The new iPhone 14s are expected, as is an updated Apple Watch. We're probably not going to see new Macs or iPads, but you never know.
NFL・
ZDNet
Is the $299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G the flagship killer of 2022?
Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of smartphones has never been about the glitz and glamour. Instead, they're just well-rounded, thoughtfully assembled handsets that deliver most of what the more-expensive phones offer -- for a fraction of the cost. That holds true with the newly released Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The device...
ZDNet
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $120 off on Amazon
Even if you're waiting for the latest Apple announcements coming next week, you can still get great deals on Apple products today. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Max earphones. They are currently on sale for $120 off their original price, meaning you can pick up a pair for only $429.
ZDNet
How to easily save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 while supplies last
While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. Today only, you can get the S22 for only $650 -- its lowest price ever, and you can save $150 on the 128GB model.
ZDNet
The Nokia T20 proves Android tablets are still going strong
I'd all but given up on Android tablets. Sure, I still use them for certain things (such as teleprompters and the occasional game). But had you asked me a couple of years ago, I would have said the Android tablet market was dead, and there's little hope of reviving it. Most of the tablets I'd tested were low-end knock-offs that could barely hold their own had trouble running the apps I needed. And then there was the last Samsung tablet I purchased, which gave me roughly a year before the battery life showed its weakness and the performance lagged (even after a factory reset).
ZDNet
Samsung's newest Odyssey display is its first OLED gaming monitor
QHD (3,440x1,440) pixel resolution. The G8's 1800R curvature is slightly less severe than Samsung's super-ultrawide Odyssey G9 or its bonkers Odyssey Ark, both of which use 1000R curves. The result is a display that more closely resembles the curved ultrawide monitors most gamers are likely used to, while adding all...
ZDNet
Japan's digital minister vows to rid the country of floppy disks
Japan's digital minister has vowed to remove laws requiring that data sent to the government is shipped on floppy disks and other physical media. Digital minister Taro Kono on Tuesday vowed to dismiss Japan's laws that have entrenched floppy disks and CD-ROMs in the nation's systems. In a tweet from his English Twitter account, Kono said he was declaring "war" on floppy disks as part of its digital transformation and enabling citizens to submit data online.
ASIA・
ZDNet
Tired of being tracked online? DuckDuckGo's Email Protection can help
DuckDuckGo is all about privacy and the company has gone out of its way to help protect consumers around the globe. One new arena it has entered is that of email privacy. You might not know this, but tracking companies can even do their thing using your email address. Consider...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just one of the company's latest smartphones to feature a foldable display. But unlike the Z Fold 4, which has a large display on the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch screen on the front of the phone. The cover screen is...
NFL・
ZDNet
I got the $3.49 smart plug on Prime Day, here's how it went
Remember Prime Day? The 48-hour event hosted by a little-known company from up-and-coming small-business owner Jeff Bezos?. Amazon's Prime Day 2022, held in July, featured some great deals but was not without its woes. Many of us remember the 50-inch TV for $99 or the $49, 32-inch TV deals that didn't make it to 10 minutes before the deal was closed. Overall, the yearly Prime Day event is always a great opportunity to snag some pretty attractive devices at even more inviting prices; heck, even the Apple Watch was on sale.
ZDNet
Tag Heuer Calibre E4 Golf Edition review: Elegant Wear OS smartwatch helps you perfect your game
The Apple Watch has arguably been the best smartwatch for a few years, but it is limited to use with Apple iPhones and also has a single standard design. One compelling feature of Google's Wear OS is that companies can get creative with the watch, and lately, we have seen some fantastic luxury options, as well as new Galaxy watches from Samsung.
GOLF・
ZDNet
AI startup SiMa.ai debuts 'purpose-built' AI chip for edge computing
Within the very broad landscape of artificial intelligence computer chips, products to serve the "edge" market, which encompasses drones, the internet of things devices, phones, and low-power server environments, provide fertile ground for vendors as one of the less-developed areas in the market compared to data center technology. As ZDNet...
