Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Festival of Books 2022
Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Festival of Books takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5. The Festival features a giant used book sale, two days of discussions with and readings by esteemed authors, and a children’s program. There will be several author events....
On International Overdose Awareness Day, Berkshire County faces yet another year of rising overdose deaths
Last year, a crowd gathered in the heart of Pittsfield, Massachusetts to light 56 candles for those lost to overdoses in 2020 — a steep increase over 2019’s 39 deaths. This year, the ceiling has been raised again with the highest number of recorded overdoses in Berkshire County in the past decade.
Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Megan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed
Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
With Berkshire DA Democratic primary days away, Shugrue and Harrington meet for a final debate at The Mount
The face-off between first-term incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue presented by the Berkshire Democratic Brigades took place Tuesday in a tent on the lawn of the Mount, the historic estate of author Edith Wharton. Shugrue has framed Harrington as inexperienced and incompetent. “There have been too many shootings...
Visiting Adams for Greylock Glen groundbreaking, Baker continues to dodge responsibility for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home catastrophe
The Republican was in Adams for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center, a project decades in the making that the two-term governor helped secure funding for. “I’m very glad to be here, I'm really glad this project is getting done," said Baker. "I will...
Troy considering new city council districts
The City of Troy is moving forward with a plan to redraw city council districts. The last time Troy updated its city council districts was 20 years ago. After the most recent U.S. census, city officials agreed it was time for an update. An Independent Redistricting Commission was created through...
2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount
Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and Capital Region Republican candidates stump in Colonie, NY. New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:. The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at...
Hudson Valley filmmaking sometimes produces classic cinema
Odds Against Tomorrow became an influence on French New Wave directors. It has aged well, is available for streaming and on disc, and should be seen by all generations of film enthusiasts. Since the pioneering days of silent cinema, motion pictures have been shot in the Hudson Valley. Occasionally, one...
A year later, Hussain plea in Schoharie limo crash is rejected in surprising development
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people, is heading for a new trial after a judge rejected a 2021 plea agreement at what was to be a formal sentencing hearing Wednesday. Judge Peter Lynch said in Schoharie County Court...
University at Albany football team to open against No. 10 Baylor Saturday
The college football season has kicked off, and the University at Albany has a tall order in its opener on Saturday. The Great Danes are heading to Waco, Texas to face No. 10 Baylor, the reigning Big 12 champion, before a home game against Colonial Athletic Association foe New Hampshire Sept. 10.
