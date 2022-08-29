ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Festival of Books 2022

Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Festival of Books takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5. The Festival features a giant used book sale, two days of discussions with and readings by esteemed authors, and a children’s program. There will be several author events....
SPENCERTOWN, NY
wamc.org

Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Megan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
wamc.org

Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

With Berkshire DA Democratic primary days away, Shugrue and Harrington meet for a final debate at The Mount

The face-off between first-term incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue presented by the Berkshire Democratic Brigades took place Tuesday in a tent on the lawn of the Mount, the historic estate of author Edith Wharton. Shugrue has framed Harrington as inexperienced and incompetent. “There have been too many shootings...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Troy considering new city council districts

The City of Troy is moving forward with a plan to redraw city council districts. The last time Troy updated its city council districts was 20 years ago. After the most recent U.S. census, city officials agreed it was time for an update. An Independent Redistricting Commission was created through...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
wamc.org

2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount

Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.
LENOX, MA
wamc.org

Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and Capital Region Republican candidates stump in Colonie, NY. New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:. The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at...
COLONIE, NY
wamc.org

Hudson Valley filmmaking sometimes produces classic cinema

Odds Against Tomorrow became an influence on French New Wave directors. It has aged well, is available for streaming and on disc, and should be seen by all generations of film enthusiasts. Since the pioneering days of silent cinema, motion pictures have been shot in the Hudson Valley. Occasionally, one...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy