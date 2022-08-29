Robert P. “Bob” Holshue, 77, of Ocala, Fla., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born March 31, 1945, son of the late William and Kathryn Holshue. Bob was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1965, before serving in the Navy. He and his wife, Debra, shared 42 years of marriage and built a wonderful life together. Bob was a machinist and a home builder, before establishing the Renaissance Room, a furniture and home decor business operating for the last 30 years in Ocala, Fla. Bob loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Harleys, traveling, playing guitar and billiards and tinkering in the garage. He was a member of Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Fla., serving in the Men’s Ministry, as well as taking mission trips to Haiti and Honduras. He also served as Chaplain for the Disciple Riders, a Christian Motorcycle ministry. Bob was known for his funny stories, his jokes, his hugs, his infectious smile, his kindness to do anything for anybody, his great love for life — He never met a STRANGER. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO