Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Jessica Renee Owens
Jessica Renee Owens, 36, passed away on August 15, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born February 9, 1986 in Ocala, FL. She worked as a waitress, loved to sing, and was a loving mother, daughter and friend. She is survived by her sons, Javorie and Ezekiel; parents; Renee Pierce...
ocala-news.com
Mark Leslie Brown
Mark Leslie Brown, 62, of Ocala, Florida passed away on August 21st, 2022 at Cates Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer. He is now in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Mark was born at Munroe Memorial Hospital in Ocala to Marcia Ferguson Brown and Ernest Lee...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
ocala-news.com
Robert P. Holshue
Robert P. “Bob” Holshue, 77, of Ocala, Fla., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born March 31, 1945, son of the late William and Kathryn Holshue. Bob was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1965, before serving in the Navy. He and his wife, Debra, shared 42 years of marriage and built a wonderful life together. Bob was a machinist and a home builder, before establishing the Renaissance Room, a furniture and home decor business operating for the last 30 years in Ocala, Fla. Bob loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Harleys, traveling, playing guitar and billiards and tinkering in the garage. He was a member of Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Fla., serving in the Men’s Ministry, as well as taking mission trips to Haiti and Honduras. He also served as Chaplain for the Disciple Riders, a Christian Motorcycle ministry. Bob was known for his funny stories, his jokes, his hugs, his infectious smile, his kindness to do anything for anybody, his great love for life — He never met a STRANGER. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Charles Joseph Birkhimer Jr.
Charles Joseph Birkhimer Jr., 88, of Ocala Florida passed away on August 23, 2022. Charles was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on January 3, 1934, the first son of Charles and Marie Birkhimer, and brother to five siblings. He served in the U.S. Army 151st Infantry from 1952 to 1954. He...
ocala-news.com
Margretta Stachura
Margretta “Marge” Stachura, 91, of Ocala, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022 after a short illness. Marge was born in Archbald, PA, to Joseph and Mildred (Vaverchak) Subliskey. After marriage she and her husband, Thomas Stachura, moved to Matawan, where they raised their family. In 1997, she relocated to Holmdel. Marge, like her husband Tom, was employed by the Matawan Regional School District. Marge enjoyed crocheting, her word search books as well as reading, bingo and baking. Most of all, she valued family above all else.
ocala-news.com
Ronald Douglas Dau
Ronald Douglas Dau, 92, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Ronald was born in Davenport, Iowa January 5, 1930 to Arnold and Rose Dau. Ronald was a General Building and plastering Contractor in Iowa, and served in the National Guard for 7 years. After retiring, he moved to Dunnellon FL in 1997. Ronald volunteered at Rainbow Springs State Park for many years, working on the construction crew. He was also a member of the Friends of Rainbow Springs.
ocala-news.com
Nadine Elizabeth Milton Wills
Nadine Elizabeth Milton Wills died on August 19, 2022, aged 92. Born in 1930 in Ocala, FL, she was the daughter of Louis V. and Julia E. Hiers Milton. After graduation from Ocala High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Russell Bryan Wills, in November, 1948, and was married for over 70 years until his 2020 death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Annie Pearl Elliott
Annie Pearl Elliott passed away Aug. 11, 2022. She was born on December 24, 1937, to Willie Mae Noegel and Robert Montgomery in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Annie received her formal education at Hopewell Elementary and Fessenden High School in Sparr and Ocala, Florida. She furthered her education with some college credits.
ocala-news.com
Catherine Cicilia Calderon
Catherine Cicilia Calderon was born on November 22, 1928 in Glen Cove, New York by her father Jose P. Morales and mother Ursula Maria Morales. She passed away on Aug 20, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She married Jose P. Calderon on April 13, 1949 and was married for 47 years....
ocala-news.com
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Brooks, Jr.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Brooks Jr., age 63, of Ocala, Florida passed away on August 18, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida to Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Mattie Ruth (Sims) Brooks, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife...
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Ocala/Marion County tourism marketing video wins “Best of Show” at 2022 Flagler Awards
The Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OMCVCB) was awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” at the 2022 Flagler Awards, which took place earlier this week at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award recognizes OMCVCB’s marketing efforts through a video production project that “captured the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala ranked 7th best paddling town in the U.S.
The Great Outdoor Recreation Pages (Gorp) recently ranked Ocala as the seventh best paddling town in the United States. Gorp’s Top 7 list, which was released last week, recognizes Juniper Run as being “one of the most highly recommended places to canoe or kayak in Ocala.” The paddling trail, which is approximately seven miles long, takes between three-and-a-half to five hours to complete.
ocala-news.com
Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center to host Bingo events for ages 50+
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting local residents over the age of 50 to come play Bingo at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center. The first Bingo event will be held on Friday, September 2, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, which is located at 830 NE 8th Avenue. According to the recreation and parks department, all participants are encouraged to bring $2 in nickels, dimes, and quarters.
ocala-news.com
Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center hosting final swim sessions of season on September 3
The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will host its final two swim sessions of the season on Saturday, September 3. The first session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second and final session will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After the second session has concluded, the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will be closed for the remainder of the season.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Ocala this week
The First Friday Art Walk is returning to downtown Ocala this week. The City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division will restart its popular First Friday Art Walk on Friday, September 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The following activities will be included in September’s event:. Hands-on art activities...
ocala-news.com
William J. McAuliffe
William J. McAuliffe, 90, of Weirsdale, FL passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born on November 18, 1931 in New London, NH. He will be missed by his children, Lynne (William), William, and Douglas (Claudia), 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Bertha P. McAuliffe and brothers John and Thomas.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeking company to lease, operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is looking for a qualified company to lease and operate a 185 square-foot cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, which is currently under construction. The request for proposals is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and...
ocala-news.com
Over 100,000 pounds of litter collected in Marion County during July 2022
During the month of July, over 100,000 pounds of litter were collected across Marion County. The latest monthly Solid Waste Operations report will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The report shows that community service workers collected 53,720...
Comments / 0