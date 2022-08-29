Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair says Randy Savage never got over Elizabeth's death, he wasn't the same guy in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the night he regained the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, PA. The finish of the match had to be done twice because Vince McMahon did not like the finish.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)
The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Malakai Black Requests AEW Release
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Xero News, AEW superstar Malakai Black has asked for and been granted his release from the company. The report, which is unconfirmed at this time, also mentions that 3 other superstars have...
PWMania
Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Wade Barrett Re-signing with WWE, Barrett Responds
WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H both expressed their happiness in the news that WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett would be re-signing with the company. Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT
"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0." In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
Yardbarker
At least one AEW wrestler asked to be released to return to WWE
AEW President Tony Khan noted in a talent meeting last week that AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh emailed WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about contract tampering. As previously reported, WWE reached out to a contracted AEW talent. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
wrestlinginc.com
Health Update On Steve 'Mongo' McMichael
Steve "Mongo" McMichael, former NFL Player and professional wrestler, has suffered greatly the past number of years, as former member of the Four Horsemen has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Another former member of the Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, recently gave an update on McMichael's health.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
Comments / 0