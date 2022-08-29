Read full article on original website
Iowa Orchard opens for the season
GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has 20,000 and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the families with...
Six months later, Madison county reflects on deadly tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — It's been six month since adeadly tornado tore through Madison County. Six people were killed in the storm, including Judy Clark's husband, Rod. They attempted to ride out the tornado in their bathtub and he died after shielding her from the debris. A metal bird...
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
Thousands attend Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 17th annual Renaissance Faire is back at Sleepy H0llow!. Organizers expect about 20,000 attendees each year. They say already saw record attendance over the weekend on Saturday. People can witness joust competitions, interact with animals, and experience life during this time period. Besides the...
Eight blocks of Ingersoll become one-way
DES MOINES, Iowa — Major changes are coming to a busy street. If you head downtown using Ingersoll Avenue, starting today (Sept. 6), you will need to take a detour. Eight blocks of the busy street are turning into a one-way for nearly two months as crews continue a transformational streetscape project.
Labor Day parade held in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines marked Labor Day with a big parade. It started at the State Capitol grounds and ended at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The parade is put on each Labor Day by the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor.
Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback
DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
Des Moines center for studying bonobo apes burglarized and vandalized twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ape Initiative on Des Moines' southeast side was vandalized twice in one week. It's the world's only research center dedicated to studying bonobo apes. Police say tools and other property were stolen from the research facility on Aug. 27. Then on Aug. 31, the...
Humane Society of Lucas County to close
CHARITON, Iowa — It's now a race against the clock to home multiple animals after the Humane Society of Lucas County announced it will be closing its doors. Over the past 27 years, the Morgan family and others at the Humane Society of Lucas County have worked to house hundreds of animals.
Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, after a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report their preliminary findings from the scene indicate a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Avenue and the bicyclist was also going southbound on the road. The crash appears to have happened in the curb lane.
23-year-old woman dies from gunshot injury in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 23-year-old woman has died from a gunshot injury, according to Des Moines police. Police have ruled the death a homicide. According to police, the woman was treated late Monday night at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. She arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury....
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
FOCUSS to offer mentorship program from Black and Brown youth looking to enter STEM fields
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny non-profit FOCUSS is creating a new mentorship program to encourage Black and Brown youth to get into STEM. The program is called FOCUSS Scholars. Kids will be partnered with college students pursuing a career in STEM where they can ask questions about how to get their starts as well as what programs would be best for them.
