DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO