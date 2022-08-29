ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine Says Kherson HIMARS Strikes Successful, Could Signal Counter-Attack

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian officials said Monday that strikes using U.S.-supplied HIMARS weapons in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson overnight were successful and that it could pave the way for a counteroffensive to liberate the region.

Ukraine's "Kakhovka" task force credited High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with assisting its troops in destroying almost all the large bridges in the southern Kherson region.

"The situation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region is extremely difficult. Big and scary HIMARS have destroyed almost all the big bridges...", it said in a statement on Facebook , noting that only pedestrian crossings remain.

The move largely cuts Russia's forces off from vital supplies of weapons, military equipment and personnel from the annexed Crimea region, the task force said.

"For Ukraine, this is a brilliant chance to return its territories," the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLDx5_0hZeliiS00

Kherson has been almost entirely under the control of Russian forces since the beginning of March when it became the first major city to be seized by Russian troops since the war began.

Key bridges of strategic importance to Russia including the Kakhovka Bridge and the Antonovsky Bridge have come under attack, as Ukraine looks to retake the city.

In recent weeks, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his troops were moving "step by step" towards full liberation of Kherson, the Ukrainian artillery, special forces and partisans have destroyed key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and both bridges.

Serhiy Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, said in a statement on Facebook Monday that Ukraine successfully breached the "first line of defense of the Russians on the Kherson front."

"Last night and in the first half of this day alone, Ukrainian Army strikes hit Kherson, Antonivka, Oleshky, Nova Kakhovka, Liubymivka, and Beryslav," Khlan wrote.

Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's defense ministry, said on Monday that its forces had intercepted HIMARS strikes in the Kherson region, according to Russia's independent Interfax news agency.

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday that the U.S. is accelerating HIMARS production to help Ukraine.

Ukraine is "effectively employing" HIMARS in its war against Russia, the Department of Defense said in a news release.

"As we continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, we are working with industry to accelerate production of critical weapons and systems," LaPlante said.

LaPlante added that U.S. officials "will continue to closely consult with Ukraine on capability needs–and as President Biden has said, our goal is straightforward: The United States wants to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression."

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 24

Cj Martinez
4d ago

Russia is invading Ukraine Russia is a bully Russian president Vladimir Putin is a war criminal russian president Vladimir Putin needs to stop invading Ukraine

Reply
11
Robert Gallagher
3d ago

I don't know where Ukraine got their strategic military advice from or if they're using their own however they are doing an excellent job militarily speaking.. This means that we can continue to justify giving Ukraine more money weapons ammunition and supplies in the future... I can only hope that this will send a powerful message to everyone in Russia to refrain from attempting to take over all of these separate countries who no longer wish to be under Russian control.. Russia gave up control of a lot of countries and they are not entitled to take control of those countries back once they recovered from bankruptcy.. Many of these countries never wanted to be under the control of the Russians in the first place.. So I think that given that Ukraine wants democracy and that they are doing so well with the weapons and supplies that were giving them we should continue to supply them with all the tools necessary so that democracy can survive against the tyranny of an authoritarian regime..

Reply
7
Papa Smurf
4d ago

Putin claims to have intercepted HIMARS..Having them slam into your troops; not REALLY intercepting...

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Week

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week expanding the size of Russia's armed forces by about 137,000 active-duty members, bringing the total force to 1.15 million, as soon as January — but that move "is unlikely to significantly alter the country's fortunes in its war in Ukraine," The New York Times reports, citing American and British officials and independent military analysts.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Konashenkov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Counter Attack#Crimea#Russian#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy