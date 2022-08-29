Spring Gulch Road to close for continued improvements

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route this week as Teton County continues an improvement project to the newly paved section of Spring Gulch Road.

Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, August 30, at 8:00 a.m. and will remain closed until Thursday, September 1, at 5:00 p.m.

Improvements to the road include sewer manholes and shoulder work.

Local traffic to Lucas Riva Ridge Road from the south and Bar BC Ranch Road from the north will be allowed.

County staff expect the project to be completed in mid-September.

