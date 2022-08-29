ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Responds To Aries Spears’ Fat-Shaming Comments: “I’m Winning, H*e”

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
It looks like Lizzo has responded to comedian Aries Spears and didn’t mince words. After winning the 2022 MTV Video Awards Video For Good category on Sunday (Aug. 28), the artist used her acceptance speech moment to discuss the need for fans to use the same voting energy they used for her win to reverse America’s “ oppressive laws .”

“[Voting] means everything to make a change in this country,” she said. “So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

Shortly after, she shifted her attention to naysayers like Spears, and the “ 2 Be Loved ” singer unleashed a full clip.

“And now, to the bi**hes that got something to say about me in the press…you know what? I’m not gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because bi**h, I’m winning, h*e! Big bi**hes winning, h*e! Best revenge is your paper b**h!”

Lizzo shared a video of the empowering moment on her Twitter page after the award show, sprinkling a bit of lighter fluid on the flames. “KEEP MY NAME IN YO MOUF CUS I KNOW IT TASTE GOOD BI**H,” she passionately tweeted.

The heady response arrives in the aftermath of Aries Spears’ comments during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. On Friday (Aug. 26), Spears discussed Lizzo’s body, comparing her to “the sh*t emoji.”

“She got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off ni**a. I’m sorry. I ain’t the most in shape ni**a in the world,” Spears said. “But when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome, you get pu**y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes, you’re in trouble.”

After Lizzo’s fans caught wind of the situation, they swiftly defended their favorite artist with haste. Spears uploaded a follow-up Instagram video on Saturday (Aug. 27) responding to their reaction, alleging he knew he would receive backlash for his comments.

“I KNEW IT WAS COMING!!! If the people that are angry, particularly women, really paid attention to the art of dialogue interview, one, I even called myself out for needing to lose weight,” the comedian expressed. “And two, more importantly, the main point was celebrating the wrong thing there’s a lot of hypocritical women who also bash men at laughters expense, but if you’re going to celebrate sisterhood while Lizzo’s confidence is commendable, it’s also dangerous.”

Watch Lizzo’s full acceptance speech below.

Vibe

Community Policy