The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Stone Flax’ Gets a First Look

The Adidas Yeezy line will continue to introduce new colorways of its ever-popular Yeezy 450 sneaker.

After delivering the “Utility Black” iteration of the shoe this summer, images of an unreleased “Stone Flax” makeup of the popular Yeezy sneaker have emerged courtesy of @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram.

The images reveal that the shoe will don a tonal tan color scheme, with the hue dressing the entirety of the Primeknit upper but the shoelaces wear a slightly darker shade. The shoe also comes with a hangtag that confirmed, which revealed that the shoe was created through Adidas’ ongoing “End Plastic Waste” initiative including parts of the shoe made from repurposed materials. Unlike other popular Adidas Yeezy silhouettes, the shoe features an PU foam midsole that attaches onto the upper, instead of the beloved Boost cushioning. Rounding out the look is a matching brown rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 first hit stores in the “Cloud White” iteration in March 2021 and the style sold out within minutes upon its release. Since then, the sneaker dropped in several looks, with the aforementioned “Utility Black” colorway being the most recent style to launch.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Flax” will be released in October at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will retail for $210. Despite the early info from the sneaker leak social media account, release details for the shoe have not yet be announced by the Three Stripes.

