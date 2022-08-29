ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Stone Flax’ Gets a First Look

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kdbB_0hZelW4c00

The Adidas Yeezy line will continue to introduce new colorways of its ever-popular Yeezy 450 sneaker.

After delivering the “Utility Black” iteration of the shoe this summer, images of an unreleased “Stone Flax” makeup of the popular Yeezy sneaker have emerged courtesy of @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram.

The images reveal that the shoe will don a tonal tan color scheme, with the hue dressing the entirety of the Primeknit upper but the shoelaces wear a slightly darker shade. The shoe also comes with a hangtag that confirmed, which revealed that the shoe was created through Adidas’ ongoing “End Plastic Waste” initiative including parts of the shoe made from repurposed materials. Unlike other popular Adidas Yeezy silhouettes, the shoe features an PU foam midsole that attaches onto the upper, instead of the beloved Boost cushioning. Rounding out the look is a matching brown rubber outsole.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yeezyinfluence (@yeezyinfluence)

The Adidas Yeezy 450 first hit stores in the “Cloud White” iteration in March 2021 and the style sold out within minutes upon its release. Since then, the sneaker dropped in several looks, with the aforementioned “Utility Black” colorway being the most recent style to launch.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Stone Flax” will be released in October at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will retail for $210. Despite the early info from the sneaker leak social media account, release details for the shoe have not yet be announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas news, three new Yeezy Boost 350 colorways are reportedly releasing soon.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 21

Michael Hause
4d ago

I spent over 30 yrs in the footwear business. This is by far the ugliest shoe ever to hit the market.

Reply(5)
8
B- Original
3d ago

Ye hit the world 🌎 with hundreds & hundreds of different styles of his shoes. So people don’t like any, some like one or two over all. One thing is for sure. Millions of people own at least one pair and there’re those that own many different styles. In a one day period how many pairs of Yeezy’s do you see on feet each week. They’re going to sell weather you like it or not .

Reply
2
Related
Footwear News

An Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Emerges

A new iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab could possibly be on the way. Sneaker sample collector and leak social media account @Wxj6550822 shared images of an unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid colorway. According to the account, the style is a sample version of the collab. Unlike the two styles that hit shelves in June, the latest iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid features a premium leather upper in white that’s contrasted by a graffiti print on the lateral portion of the shoe similar to a version that Virgil Abloh created...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Slate’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family

Adidas is introducing a new colorway of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker this week. The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner will hit stores in a new “Slate” colorway before week’s end. The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” features a beige-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with a contrasting black stripe on the lateral side with the signature “SPLY-350” branding on the midfoot. Unlike previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, the “Slate” colorway does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look are...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Will Soon Release the Air Force 1 ‘West Indies’ Sneaker

Nike has yet another iteration of its iconic Air Force 1 arriving soon, dubbed “West Indies,” which is slated to drop this month. The “West Indies” style is one of the sneaker’s legendary colorways, first released in 2002. Now, 20 years later, the same palette is getting a re-release in its white and classic green palette that originally celebrated New York City’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival. The re-released style features the original’s key details, including sharp white leather uppers with perforated toe boxes, as well as deep green rubber outsoles, heels and collars. For an especially retro twist, the tongues...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”

Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images

There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Serena Williams’ Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made From Tennis Before Her Retirement

As the GOAT, Serena Williams‘ net worth—and how much she makes from the Women’s Tennis Association, Nike and amore brands—has been a topic of interest for decades. Serena, the daughter of Richard Williams and Oracene Price, was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan. She has five half-sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha Price, and one full older sister, Venus Williams. When she was 4 years old, Serena’s family moved to Compton, California, where she started to play tennis. Serena’s family moved from Compton to West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 9 years, so she and Venus could train under...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flax#Yeezy Boost#The Cloud White
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos

With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever. After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.” According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma’s New ‘Forever Luxe’ Collection

Model Winnie Harlow is the new face of Puma’s “Forever Luxe” collection. She took to Instagram to sport the collection wearing a desert tan activewear set, featuring training leggings and a sports bra. To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of white sneakers.  Harlow accessorized the sportswear with a full set of gold jewelry with a necklace, bracelets, rings, and a pair of diamond studs.  The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun styled by Davontae Washington. The celebrity hairstylist has worked on Megan The Stallion and Naomi Campbell. Her makeup was kept simple with golden tones...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is...
RICEBORO, GA
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy