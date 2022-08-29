Clemson 'trending in a good spot' at this position

While plenty of eyes have been on D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik at quarterback, Clemson’s coaching staff has been pleasantly surprised by another position on the offensive side of the ball as the Tigers continue preparations for their season opener.

Clemson’s receiving corps has a bit of a different look to it with Justyn Ross (NFL) and Frank Ladson (transfer) no longer around, and the group was without E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins and Adam Randall for part if not all of preseason camp as the trio dealt with injuries. But all things considered, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he likes where the position is at as the Tigers embark on game week ahead of their Labor Day tussle with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

“It’s a good group that’s held their own without Beaux, without E.J. and without Adam,” Swinney said recently. “We’re trending in a good spot there.”

Swinney said he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the receivers who have been available throughout the preseason. That includes the Tigers’ top option in the slot, Brannon Spector, who’s in line to get his first game reps in more than a year after missing all of last season with injuries and complications from COVID-19. Swinney said Spector led the team in receptions during its final camp scrimmage and has been consistent throughout the preseason.

“Every day, he keeps showing up,” Swinney said.

Will Taylor and true freshmen Antonio Williams and Cole Turner have also caught Swinney’s eye. Williams had a “nice, big play” in the last scrimmage and will see playing time this fall, Swinney said. Taylor, who’s back playing football for the first time since tearing his ACL last October, is another speedy option in the slot as well as in the return game.

“He didn’t get a fall. He didn’t get a spring,” Swinney said, referencing the reps Taylor missed because of his injury. “He’s literally like a true freshman out there, but every day, he gets better.”

On the outside, fellow sophomore Dacari Collins has gotten more reps in Beaux Collins’ absence and had a big play in the last scrimmage, Swinney said. And senior Joseph Ngata had a healthy, productive camp, which may be the best news for the group considering the nagging injuries the former blue-chip recruit has dealt with throughout his time at Clemson.

“Joe’s been great,” Swinney said. “He hasn’t missed anything . He hasn’t missed a rep. I think he had a day right there (early in camp) where he came down and hit his head, but he’s been awesome. He’s been an excellent leader for us.”

If Ngata can maintain a clean bill of health, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is more than capable of being the next big-bodied handful for opposing defenses at the boundary receiver position.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Ngata,” Streeter said. “He’s done a great job this camp. He works his tail off. He only knows one speed, and that’s 100%. That’s what I love about the kid. He’s overcome some stuff mentally with injuries and things like that, and he’s in a great spot. I feel really good about where he is.”

As for the injured wideouts, there have been some positive developments with them, too. Williams (hematoma) recently returned to practice and should be good to go for the opener while Streeter said last week he expected Collins (shoulder) to return in “the next week or so.” Collins finished second on the team with 38 receptions last season.

Meanwhile, Randall continues to make swift progress in his recovery from ACL surgery in the spring. Randall was recently upgraded from a yellow practice jersey (non-participant) to a green jersey (limited) . While Randall isn’t expected to be ready for the opener, Swinney said it isn’t out of the question that the 6-2, 230-pound freshman could be fully cleared sometime in September .

“We’ve got a really good group,” Swinney said. “I’m super proud of them.”

Dear Old Clemson has loaded up the online store with items like Myles Murphy signed cards and many items from our event for Clemson softball.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!