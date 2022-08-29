BEREA, Ohio (AP) — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list shortly before practice started as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on cut-down day. Wearing a baseball cap, Watson emerged from the team’s facility a little after 3 p.m. EDT, got in his car and drove away. He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in an Aug. 18 settlement with the league.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO