Kansas City, MO

Warren Ballard
3d ago

I like KC and Patrick Mahomes (but Dallas Cowboys are my favorite). But this does upset me, because I think he is one of the better players in the league, at least in the top five.

Darcee
3d ago

No need to get "furious" everyone! We know what and who he is! AWESOME!!!!!! There are still doubters. The only people furious will be the ones losing those games to him and his men. 🙂 Let's have a great season!!!

Dave Warner
3d ago

Solid QB, but unorthodox delivery and reliance on scrambling a bit too much doesn't bode well for longevity. His timeline will be somewhat short.

The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs cut down their roster to 53 players. Here are the three biggest surprises. The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful offseason following their elimination by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. They lost key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu but made a bevy of additions, such as safety Justin Reid and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Not to mention the players they selected in this year’s NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick

The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April. Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pat Mahomes
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
ClutchPoints

John Elway’s Net Worth in 2022

John Elway is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos throughout his 16-year NFL career. Currently, he is a consultant for the Broncos, but he has been in the team’s front office since 2011 where he served as their general manager, executive vice president of football operations, and president of football operations. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about John Elway’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Associated Press

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list shortly before practice started as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on cut-down day. Wearing a baseball cap, Watson emerged from the team’s facility a little after 3 p.m. EDT, got in his car and drove away. He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in an Aug. 18 settlement with the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
DENVER, CO
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
Football
Sports
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
