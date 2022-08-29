ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

College football lines: Toledo favored by 45½ in season opener against LIU

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 4 days ago

University of Toledo football is heavily favored in its Week 1 matchup against Long Island University on Thursday.

Toledo is a 45½-point favorite over LIU, a Football Championship Subdivision program. The Rockets are at least a 45-point favorite for the third time under coach Jason Candle. Toledo was a 45-point favorite against Elon in 2017 and a 48½-point favorite over Virginia Military Institute in 2018. The Rockets split against the spread in those contests.

The Toledo-LIU matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Glass Bowl aired on ESPN 3.

UCLA is a 24½-point favorite over Bowling Green State University on Saturday, though the opening line earlier this summer was 35, according to Vegas Insider.

The Falcons are at least a 24-point underdog for the 10th time under coach Scot Loeffler. Bowling Green is 4-5 against the spread the previous nine times.

UCLA and Bowling Green kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl on the Pac-12 Network.

Ohio State, which is No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll, is a 17½-point favorite over visiting No. 5 Notre Dame. OSU and Notre Dame begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium on ABC.

No. 8 Michigan is the 27½-point favorite over visiting Colorado State in a noon kickoff Saturday at Michigan Stadium on ABC.

