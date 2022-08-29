ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
WLNS

Michigan expert breaks down Biden’s prime time speech

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Philadelphia comes as several key elections are set for this November both here in Michigan and around the country. One Michigan politics experts said it’s significant that the president would make this type of speech amid on going investigations from the January 6th Committee […]
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Jocelyn Benson
MSNBC

Why Michigan Republicans’ slate of statewide candidates matters

There’s been a fair amount of attention focused lately on Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and for good reason. The first-time candidate’s far-right views on abortion rights and election denialism are very likely to hurt her candidacy. But just as notable are some of the...
Detroit News

Michigan deer hunters will have to disclose a lot about their kills

Michigan deer hunters will have to report their kills for the first time this year after state wildlife regulators approved a new mandatory reporting regulation that proponents say will help the state manage the deer herd but opponents describe as government overreach. Starting this deer season, hunters will have to...
1049 The Edge

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
