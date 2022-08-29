Read full article on original website
Related
Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan
Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan board deadlocks on abortion ballot, rejects Reproductive Freedom for All initiative
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Board of Canvassers has deadlocked on the vote about whether to put the legalization of abortion on the November ballot, which rejects the petition. The board, which decides whether to allow constitutional amendments on the general election ballot, voted 2-2, effectively rejecting the petition...
deadlinedetroit.com
Ballot initiatives blocked by Michigan canvassers, headed to state Supreme Court
Michigan's state Board of Canvassers deadlocked Wednesday on approving two ballot initiatives expected to boost fall turnout for Democrats -- one on abortion rights and the other to make voting easier. Backers of both are expected to appeal to the state Supreme Court. The deadlock was along party lines for...
Michigan expert breaks down Biden’s prime time speech
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Philadelphia comes as several key elections are set for this November both here in Michigan and around the country. One Michigan politics experts said it’s significant that the president would make this type of speech amid on going investigations from the January 6th Committee […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
fox2detroit.com
Dana Nessel says she won't debate Matt DePerno in Michigan attorney general race
(FOX 2) - It doesn't look like Michigan's acrimonious election cycle in the race for attorney general will get any nicer after the Democratic incumbent said she would not debate her Republican challenger. Dana Nessel said she declined offers to debate Matt DePerno in part because her office referred a...
Board deadlocks on voting rights proposal, will not appear on November ballot
The Board of State Canvassers voted on whether to put the Promote the Vote proposal on the November ballot. The board deadlocked meaning it was not certified to be put on the general election ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern
I am a former Republican state representative, and I am distraught by what has happened to my party
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
MSNBC
Why Michigan Republicans’ slate of statewide candidates matters
There’s been a fair amount of attention focused lately on Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and for good reason. The first-time candidate’s far-right views on abortion rights and election denialism are very likely to hurt her candidacy. But just as notable are some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets.
Michigan law protecting LGBTQ discriminates against religion-based medical clinic, lawsuit says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Christian Healthcare Centers has filed a lawsuit over Michigan law that provides civil-rights protections based on sexual orientation. The faith-based medical organization said the law, upheld last month by the state Supreme Court, would force it to abandon religious beliefs in treating patients. Christian Healthcare...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Detroit News
Michigan deer hunters will have to disclose a lot about their kills
Michigan deer hunters will have to report their kills for the first time this year after state wildlife regulators approved a new mandatory reporting regulation that proponents say will help the state manage the deer herd but opponents describe as government overreach. Starting this deer season, hunters will have to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Workers at Michigan’s largest cannabis company voted to form a union
A Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary in Monroe elected to form a union on Aug. 26
Comments / 5