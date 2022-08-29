Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open
All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
Busy Erie intersection closed after water main breaks, damages over 150 feet of roadway
One section of a busy Erie street has been closed down after a water main broke, damaging over 150 feet of roadway. According to the City of Erie Water Works, this happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when an underground aging water main broke in the area of East 7th and Holland Streets. Crews arrived on […]
East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street
There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322
The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
chautauquatoday.com
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
I-90 reopens after morning rollover accident
A portion of I-90 was completely shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle rollover accident. The rollover took place at mile marker 8, westbound on Interstate 90. Initial calls went out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver and his dog were entrapped inside of […]
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren RDA Approves Additional Funding For Development Proposal on Liberty Street
The City of Warren Redevelopment Authority is moving forward on additional funding for a proposed downtown hotel project. The grant application that would be loaned to Dewboi Properties would be in the amount of $500,000. Dewboi is developing several projects along Liberty St., including the old Brick House. “This would...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion
The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14. Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
yourdailylocal.com
Field to Forest Workshop to be Held
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The Bureau of Forestry and the Warren County Conservation District will be holding a Field to Forest workshop at 3349 Murray Hill Rd. in Youngsville. The event will run on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Become a better steward of the land you...
Erie County Executive continues to assist following Raccoon Refuse closure
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is lending a helping hand to municipalities who are continuing to struggle to find a garbage service after Raccoon Refuse shut down. Racoon Refuse closed shop in the beginning of August, forcing thousands of customers in multiple towns to find their own way of removing their garbage. County Executive Davis […]
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
yourdailylocal.com
