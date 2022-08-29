ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire

RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

94-year-old dies at facility after drinking unknown substance: report

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after drinking an unknown substance. The Chronicle reports his death occurred four days after a 93-year-old woman died at a facility, owned...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Damaged wooden power pole caused North Bay power outage: PG&E

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - PG&E says the cause of Wednesday's power outage that impacted some 6,000 customers in Healdsburg, Geyserville, and Cloverdale, was likely a damaged wooden power pole that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The power pole in Cloverdale carried transmission lines to a substation that was...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays

SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat. Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash. Ma said the Asian...
OAKLAND, CA

