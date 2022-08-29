Read full article on original website
Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire
RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood
Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence.
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
94-year-old dies at facility after drinking unknown substance: report
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after drinking an unknown substance. The Chronicle reports his death occurred four days after a 93-year-old woman died at a facility, owned...
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
Who is setting trash cans on fire along the Embarcadero in San Francisco?
SAN FRANCISCO - Investigators are looking into more than a dozen fires in trash cans in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. Video from Citizen App shows some of the fires reported late Wednesday night during a two-hour period. No injuries were reported, and, for now, there's no information on how...
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
Damaged wooden power pole caused North Bay power outage: PG&E
HEALDSBURG, Calif. - PG&E says the cause of Wednesday's power outage that impacted some 6,000 customers in Healdsburg, Geyserville, and Cloverdale, was likely a damaged wooden power pole that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The power pole in Cloverdale carried transmission lines to a substation that was...
Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays
SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
One person injured after home catches fire in San Francisco's Bayview District
An early morning blaze in the Bayview District left a firefighter injured, officials said. The fire caused extensive damage and took 70 firefighters to contain.
Extreme heat prompts rare closure of two open spaces in the East Bay
Officials in the East Bay have decided to pre-emptively close two open spaces in Walnut Creek and Concord. They say the extreme heat forecasted in the area makes outdoor activates dangerous if people don't take the proper precautions.
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
Firefighter injured battling blaze in San Francisco's Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO - A 2-alarm fire in San Francisco left a firefighter injured Wednesday morning. Crews were called to 1215 Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview District around 3:20 a.m. to a 2-story home that caught fire. It took 70 firefighters to battle the flames, officials said. One firefighter was hurt,...
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
Dead fish washing up in Lake Merritt and parts of bay
Thousands of fish and other sea life are dying in the Bay Area. Experts say warm water, sunlight, lack of nutrients and rain water are contributing factors to the "big bloom" leading to the deaths.
California excessive heat wave: what you need to know
OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat. Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash. Ma said the Asian...
