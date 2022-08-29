ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undeclared ingredients found in specific Caesar Dressing, allergy alert issued

By Alton Worley II
 4 days ago
According to the FDA, Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling their Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients.

A recall was issued when the undeclared ingredients were discovered.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Investigations into why the ingredients were undeclared on the label indicate that the problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the product being recalled.

“Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 in 12oz glass bottles with a Best by date of 04/06/2023 should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt,” said in a press release for the recall.

For more information click here .

