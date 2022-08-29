Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
WFAA
Threat made against Euless Trinity high school
A threat was made against Trinity Euless high school. Students were evacuated to the football field.
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
fox4news.com
Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
Texas School District Rejects 'In God We Trust' Signs In Arabic And Rainbow Font
Texas public schools are required by law to hang donated posters of the motto.
Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child
A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
Frisco is beefing up police presence at elementary schools. Here's what that looks like
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco Independent School District and the Frisco Police Department launched a new program this school year to increase police presence at elementary schools. Every high school and middle school has a dedicated school resource officer, but that's not the case at elementary schools. Traditionally, an SRO...
16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
Dallas Observer
A Parent Went on a Wild Rant While Speaking Before the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD School Board
Thanks to some new hardline policies against critical race theory, gender fluidity and other hot-button issues that trigger the MAGA crowd, the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) has come under local and even national scrutiny. Last Monday, the GCISD board of trustees approved a set of sweeping policies that limit...
Euless Trinity High School given all clear after 16-year-old arrested for bomb threat
EULESS, Texas — Trinity High School in Euless was evacuated as police investigated a threat Thursday morning, officials said. A 16-year-old student was arrested in connection to the incident, Euless police said. Trinity students were evacuated to the school's football field, and police were still searching the campus around...
WFAA
Two North Texas teachers charged in incidents involving children
A teacher who worked at Curtis Middle School is on administrator leave after being indicted by a grand jury. Another teacher worked in Mesquite ISD and was arrested.
daystech.org
A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cellphone service reseller that markets itself as “America’s solely Christian conservative wi-fi supplier” was the driving monetary power behind the election of 11 new faculty board members in 4 suburban North Texas districts. Driving the information: Patriot Mobile helped elect nearly all...
easttexasradio.com
Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign
There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say
ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said. The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police. No officers were injured...
Car accident involving five high school students
Carrollton police are working to determine what caused a driver to lose control, go airborne, and land upside down in a creek - injuring all five high school students inside.
1 Hebron High School student critically hurt, 2 injured after crash
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Hebron High School student has been critically hurt and two others are injured after the SUV they were in lost control, went airborne and crashed upside down into a creek in Carrollton.The accident happened at 1:50 p.m. on Parker Road, just west of Josey Lane.The critically injured student, a boy, was ejected from the Acura SUV during the crash. The two other back-seat passengers, one a girl, one a boy, were also hurt.Two others – the driver and a front-seat passenger – both boys, were not hurt.All the victims are juveniles, police said.Because the vehicle went into a creek, a Carrollton Fire-Rescue swift water team was sent to help with the extrication.A police spokesperson said officers don't yet know what caused the driver to lose control.The injured were taken to Medical City Hospital in Plano.Hebron High School officials were notified about the crash so they could activate their care teams, police said. Lewisville ISD said additional counselors will be available at Hebron High School for those who may need that resource.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Week one of Texas high school football is in the books, folks. Teams across the state have started their journey's toward potentially hoisting the UIL state title at AT&T Stadium in December. Some, perhaps, who are included in these week two games featured below. Meanwhile, throughout the...
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies
Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design
DALLAS — Hours after blatant racism by a Dallas police officer surfaced, a Dallas police major apologized. “It’s sickening and disgusting,” Major Jim Lewis told a room of people at the Polk-Wisdom Branch Library during a previously scheduled “meet and greet” between community members and Dallas police officers who work under Lewis at South Central patrol.
Salad and Go Branches into New North Texas Territory with Seven New Stores
Salad and Go’s Texas footprint grows significantly
