Frisco, TX

Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram. Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating. Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure...
Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child

A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
16-year-old Frisco HS student in custody after making threats on social media

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco High School student has been taken into custody for online threats made over the weekend, city officials announced Tuesday.Around 2 p.m. Aug. 28, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat made on social media against the high school.Officials said school resource officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old student, and that additional officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.The student was detained Tuesday without incident and was later brought to the FPD's Juvenile Processing Office where he was charged with making a terroristic threat.He was later taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.Officials said no further information, including the name of the student, will be released and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.
Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards

Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cellphone service reseller that markets itself as “America’s solely Christian conservative wi-fi supplier” was the driving monetary power behind the election of 11 new faculty board members in 4 suburban North Texas districts. Driving the information: Patriot Mobile helped elect nearly all...
Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign

There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
1 Hebron High School student critically hurt, 2 injured after crash

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Hebron High School student has been critically hurt and two others are injured after the SUV they were in lost control, went airborne and crashed upside down into a creek in Carrollton.The accident happened at 1:50 p.m. on Parker Road, just west of Josey Lane.The critically injured student, a boy, was ejected from the Acura SUV during the crash. The two other back-seat passengers, one a girl, one a boy, were also hurt.Two others – the driver and a front-seat passenger – both boys, were not hurt.All the victims are juveniles, police said.Because the vehicle went into a creek, a Carrollton Fire-Rescue swift water team was sent to help with the extrication.A police spokesperson said officers don't yet know what caused the driver to lose control.The injured were taken to Medical City Hospital in Plano.Hebron High School officials were notified about the crash so they could activate their care teams, police said. Lewisville ISD said additional counselors will be available at Hebron High School for those who may need that resource.
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Week one of Texas high school football is in the books, folks. Teams across the state have started their journey's toward potentially hoisting the UIL state title at AT&T Stadium in December. Some, perhaps, who are included in these week two games featured below. Meanwhile, throughout the...
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies

Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
Top Dallas PD brass apologize, admit failure over officer’s racist coin design

DALLAS — Hours after blatant racism by a Dallas police officer surfaced, a Dallas police major apologized. “It’s sickening and disgusting,” Major Jim Lewis told a room of people at the Polk-Wisdom Branch Library during a previously scheduled “meet and greet” between community members and Dallas police officers who work under Lewis at South Central patrol.
