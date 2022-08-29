CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Hebron High School student has been critically hurt and two others are injured after the SUV they were in lost control, went airborne and crashed upside down into a creek in Carrollton.The accident happened at 1:50 p.m. on Parker Road, just west of Josey Lane.The critically injured student, a boy, was ejected from the Acura SUV during the crash. The two other back-seat passengers, one a girl, one a boy, were also hurt.Two others – the driver and a front-seat passenger – both boys, were not hurt.All the victims are juveniles, police said.Because the vehicle went into a creek, a Carrollton Fire-Rescue swift water team was sent to help with the extrication.A police spokesperson said officers don't yet know what caused the driver to lose control.The injured were taken to Medical City Hospital in Plano.Hebron High School officials were notified about the crash so they could activate their care teams, police said. Lewisville ISD said additional counselors will be available at Hebron High School for those who may need that resource.

