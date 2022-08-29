Read full article on original website
Cha-Cha Chata is State Fair of Texas' Most Creative new food
Good Day got the chance to try the State Fair of Texas' new milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long. It was inspired by the cha-cha dance and blends two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream with the Garza family's horchata recipe.
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
VIDEO: Masked men burglarize North Texas gun stores
Police need help identify the four masked men who stole guns from two stores in North Texas this week. They tried, but failed to burglarize five other stores.
Pedestrians, bicyclists account for 20% of Texas traffic deaths: TxDOT
AUSTIN, Texas - One in five fatalities on Texas roads last year involved pedestrians and bicyclists, so TxDOT is reminding Texans to follow the laws for safe driving, walking and biking. TxDOT says that in 2021, 841 people died in pedestrian traffic crashes and 92 people died in crashes involving...
Abbott, O'Rourke debate finalized for Sept. 30
Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke have officially agreed to a debate on Sept. 30 in Edinburg. Both sides had previously agreed to a debate in the Rio Grande Valley, but the exact date was in dispute. The hour-long debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group will be...
Texas State Board of Education votes to delay social studies curriculum update after complaints
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas State Board of Education's preliminary vote was to delay most updates to social studies curriculum after complaints from conservative activists. Some public speakers complained that the proposals diminish what they call American exceptionalism and could promote critical race theory, which many of the participants who actually worked on the proposals called misleading and misinformed.
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
Correction, Aug. 30, 2022: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the fines that some natural gas companies face if they violate new state rules on preparing their facilities for extreme weather events. The maximum fine is $1 million, not $5,000. A year and a half after a severe...
Texas State Board of Education's plan to update social studies curriculum derailed by political blowback
Board members were initially expected to take a final vote on the standards in November. That would give publishers enough time to update textbooks for the 2025-26 school year. But with all of the pushback, that timeline is in limbo.
