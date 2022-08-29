ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Cha-Cha Chata is State Fair of Texas' Most Creative new food

Good Day got the chance to try the State Fair of Texas' new milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long. It was inspired by the cha-cha dance and blends two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream with the Garza family's horchata recipe.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Pedestrians, bicyclists account for 20% of Texas traffic deaths: TxDOT

AUSTIN, Texas - One in five fatalities on Texas roads last year involved pedestrians and bicyclists, so TxDOT is reminding Texans to follow the laws for safe driving, walking and biking. TxDOT says that in 2021, 841 people died in pedestrian traffic crashes and 92 people died in crashes involving...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
fox4news.com

Abbott, O'Rourke debate finalized for Sept. 30

Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke have officially agreed to a debate on Sept. 30 in Edinburg. Both sides had previously agreed to a debate in the Rio Grande Valley, but the exact date was in dispute. The hour-long debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group will be...
EDINBURG, TX
fox4news.com

Texas State Board of Education votes to delay social studies curriculum update after complaints

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas State Board of Education's preliminary vote was to delay most updates to social studies curriculum after complaints from conservative activists. Some public speakers complained that the proposals diminish what they call American exceptionalism and could promote critical race theory, which many of the participants who actually worked on the proposals called misleading and misinformed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy