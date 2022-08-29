ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion

RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

