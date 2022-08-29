Read full article on original website
Driver seriously hurt in London Bridge Rd. crash
London Bridge Road, between International Parkway and Crusader Circle was closed Friday morning as police investigated what they described as a serious crash.
Two men sent to hospital following shooting in Norfolk
Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive after a call came in at 7:13 p.m.
Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
13News Now Investigates: Arrests are unlikely as car thefts surge
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are sounding the alarm when it comes to stolen cars as thieves show no signs of letting off the gas. Based on arrest data, there's very little chance car thieves will ever be charged for the crime. There have been 1,044 reports of stolen vehicles...
Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning. The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers said...
Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter in fatal 2019 shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police sergeant has been found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man in 2019. On Thursday, a jury found 35-year-old Albin Pearson guilty of manslaughter in the death of Henry “Hank” Berry III. Pearson was initially charged with second-degree murder. Jurors deliberated for about […]
One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
Norfolk police officer shot, non-life-threatening injury; suspect in custody
A Norfolk Police Officer was shot Wednesday evening. According to officials, the officer was shot at the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue.
Crews respond to fatal head-on crash involving school bus in Currituck County
Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a Camden County school bus Thursday morning around 10 a.m.
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
State Delegate from Norfolk responds to shooting on her street
"I walked out of my house to go get my water bottle from my car and I hear the police saying, 'I will shoot you. I will shoot you,'" Del. Jackie Glass said in a Facebook live video.
Overnight shooting in Newport News
Officers were called to Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim is expected to be okay.
Norfolk men accused of robbing, assaulting woman in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Norfolk were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Virginia Beach. Taquan Robinson, 18, Taveon Calhoun, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
Police investigate string of car thefts targeting Kias, Hyundais in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts, with a target toward KIAs and Hyundais.
Norfolk Police investigate shooting near ODU that left one man injured
Norfolk Police responded to a 7-Eleven Store located at 4720 Hampton Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim.
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion
RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
Recent string of car thefts in Portsmouth mostly involve Kias, Hyundais
According to Portsmouth Police, they have seen six vehicle thefts within seven days at various locations and times. Suspects are targeting KIAs and Hyundai of various makes and models, police say.
