Inside Indiana Business
Ivy Tech selects finalists for small business pitch competition
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has announced the three finalists for its 2022 New Venture Competition. The champion will receive up to $40,000 in start-up capital for presenting the best business plan. Launched in 2011, students and alumni from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw are eligible...
Inside Indiana Business
Noble County manufacturer expanding
A manufacturer in the Noble County town of Avilla is growing, the county’s nonprofit economic development organization announced Thursday. ONXX Tool Inc., which makes parts and tools for the aerospace, food processing and medical industries, is investing $325,000 to purchase new equipment it says will expand operations and add jobs.
Inside Indiana Business
Ruoff changes relocation plans again
Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage is once again planning to relocate its corporate headquarters. The company this week said it will move into the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, which is located near its existing location on the city’s southwest side. The building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way, became...
Inside Indiana Business
Sweetwater prepares to open Arizona facility, speed up West Coast deliveries
Fort Wayne-based music retailer Sweetwater says it will be hiring 375 additional workers for its Allen County distribution center as the holiday shopping season prepares to kick into high gear. That growth is on top of the approximately 170 workers the company will be hiring for its new 350,000-square-foot distribution center in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Announced in June, this is the company’s first fulfillment facility outside of Allen County.
Inside Indiana Business
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported that...
