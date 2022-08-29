Fort Wayne-based music retailer Sweetwater says it will be hiring 375 additional workers for its Allen County distribution center as the holiday shopping season prepares to kick into high gear. That growth is on top of the approximately 170 workers the company will be hiring for its new 350,000-square-foot distribution center in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Announced in June, this is the company’s first fulfillment facility outside of Allen County.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO