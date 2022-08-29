ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Comments / 0

Sheridan Media

Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road

A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan, WY
