Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for ‘Love Jones’ 25th Anniversary at 2022 CultureCon in NYC
For the fourth annual CultureCon presented by the Creative Collective NYC, renowned stars Nia Long and Larenz Tate will take the stage in a “Love Jones” reunion, marking the film’s 25th anniversary. Long and Tate will headline a Creative Genius conversation — a mainstage dialogue celebrating some of the most impactful names in culture — on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the weekend’s festivities. Past creative genius speakers include Spike Lee, John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan. Created by founder Imani Ellis, the Creative Collective NYC is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of...
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make
Tyler Perry shared thoughtful comments on the movie he's waited 27 years to make.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm in New Trailer for Reboot of Chevy Chase Classic
Paramount has released a new trailer for Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm as the titular (former) investigative reporter. It’s been nearly 50 years since writer Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to Irwin M. Fletcher in the novel Fletch. Fletch is a journalist and Marine veteran with a sarcastic streak. The book was adapted into a film starring Chevy Chase in 1985.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Chris Rock Says He Was Asked to Host Oscars Next Year
After being slapped by Will Smith onstage at the Oscars, Chris Rock says the Academy asked him to host next year’s award ceremony. Performing a show in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28, Rock told the crowd that he turned down the offer, per The Arizona Republic. The comedian apparently joked that his return to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” a reference to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, who left her glasses at an Italian restaurant before being killed. Throughout his 90-minute stand-up comedy show, Rock said the Oscars slap hurt,...
Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022
September is a strong month for the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. A solid mix of original content is marked with the return of a sitcom impresario in “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan and his new show “Reboot.” On top of that, there’s a bevy of new films being added to the service, including Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” that should fill the time with kids returning to school. We’re breaking down all the new shows and movies you’ll be able to watch in September on Hulu. The main one is the aforementioned “Reboot,” created by Steven Levitan. The show follows a...
Complex
‘House of the Dragon’ Loses Co-Showrunner as Veteran ‘Thrones’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Says Farewell
Miguel Sapochnik has decided to bow out as co-showrunner of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that Sapochnik’s exit is due to dedicating three “exhausting” years to Dragon. He will retain his role as an executive producer. Ryan Condal, who co-created the show with A Song of Ice and Fire mastermind George R.R. Martin and wrote the first two episodes, will transition from co-showrunner to sole showrunner. Martin will continue to serve in an advisory role.
Carla Gugino To Star In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series
Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. This marks a reunion for Gugino with Greg Berlanti; she previously starred in the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. Television limited series Political Animals. The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds...
The 6 Best Movies on HBO Max in September 2022
Let's take a look at the best movies coming to HBO Max this month.
Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: DC's Stargirl flies into a star-studded new season
On today's What to Watch, take a trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri in Guy's Ultimate Game Night on Food Network. The Real Housewives of Dubai show their claws in their season 1 reunion, featuring a special appearance from supermodel legend Naomi Campbell. And DC's Stargirl tackles a superhero and reformed supervillain team-up in its season 3 premiere.
What to watch in September, from Andor to Don't Worry Darling
August was a rather light month for new movies, but things are looking up in September thanks to some possible Oscar contenders and highly anticipated sequels. On TV, meanwhile, the most expensive show ever made is set to debut. Here are the biggest new movies and shows to watch in September:
startattle.com
End of the Road (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Queen Latifah, Ludacris
End of the Road follows Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), on a cross-country road trip that soon becomes a highway to hell. Startattle.com – End of the Road 2022. After witnessing a brutal m–der, the family finds themselves in...
Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson Beat Up Cyber Criminals in New Amazon PSA (TV News Roundup)
Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have teamed up once again — this time to throw cyber criminals against walls. The two stars appear in a new cybersecurity awareness PSA from Amazon as a part of the company’s protect and connect program, which aims to teach Internet users how to protect themselves from phishing and other cybersecurity threats. The PSA features Jordan and Thompson saving unsuspecting internet users from sketchy internet schemes. The PSA comes as a follow up on Amazon’s commitments at the White House Cybersecurity Summit in 2021. “Being part of this PSA was an opportunity to work with Tessa again,...
