Ridgefield, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School

On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsTimes

Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination

When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

