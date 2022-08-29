When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”

