21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Jan. 6 rioter charged with assaulting officer from N.J. who died set to plead guilty
Julian Khater, the New Jerseyan charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers with chemical spray during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., court filings show. One of the officers, Brian Sicknick, died the next day of natural causes after...
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
newsfromthestates.com
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
greenwichfreepress.com
CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School
On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
NewsTimes
Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says
WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend. A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder
BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today for his role in a 2018 murder, according to the Department of Justice. Ta’Ron Pharr, also known as “250,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley...
NewsTimes
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination
When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NewsTimes
Former CT federal prosecutor who stole from Danbury’s James Galante has died
A former top federal prosecutor in the state, who stood up to some of the toughest gangsters and was once convicted of stealing from Danbury’s James “Jimmy” Galante, has died. H. James Pickerstein of Fairfield, died Tuesday, according to the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home....
Eleventh Suspect Apprehended In Connection With Fourth Of July Murder: Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police investigators have announced the 11th arrest in connection to the Fourth of July murder of Tyuane Johnson in Dorchester County. Zakai Curtis, 18, was apprehended in Easton and charged for his role in Johnson’s murder as state police continue to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
