Luca Guadagnino is a regular at the Venice Film Festival. Friday’s night’s premiere of Guadagnino’s Bones and All marked the Italian director’s fifth bow on the Lido and his third film in competition here — following 2015’s A Bigger Splash and Suspiria in 2018. And Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet, in addition to wowing the Lido red carpet, is a festival favorite thanks to recent Venice appearances for The King (in 2019) and Dune last year. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Athena' Review: Director Romain Gavras Ignites the Paris Projects with Technical Virtuosity'A Compassionate Spy' Review: Steve James Doc Is a...

