ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Why some companies are rolling back pandemic parental leave

By Rhian Lowndes
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTJFg_0hZejBiB00

(WFXR) — Some companies that offered extra and paid parental leave during the coronavirus pandemic are rolling back benefits. In fact, only 35% of companies are still offering more than the legal requirements.

Dr. Nancy Hubbard, the dean of the College of Business at the University of Lynchburg, says one reason companies are cutting back on parental leave is because remote work has proven so effective.

“So rather than letting them use a policy like [parental leave], they’re being more flexible on where employees are actually working,” said Hubbard.

Another reason she suggests is the labor shortage.

“Employers may be pressuring employees not to take leave,” she said.

Why the Fed chief says there’s no end in sight to rate hikes

People in Roanoke say extra parental leave would make a job more attractive. David Watkeys and James Gray say being able to spend time with a new child without giving up a salary is vital.

“The exposure that a father can have on his son or a mother can have on her son is huge. It changes the course of their entire life,” said Watkeys.

“It’s hard enough being a single father with twins, and I couldn’t have done it without social safety nets,” said Gray.

While others say parental leave is important, they believe it isn’t a top priority.

“For some people, it is necessary and that’s gonna dictate where they accept a job, but again, it’s up to you to accept a job where that’s offered or not,” said Elizabeth DiStanislao, a Roanoke local.

Haven’t claimed your free COVID tests from the federal government? You only have a few days left to do it

State parental leave laws apply to companies larger than 50 employees. DiStanislao argues that paid leave would be difficult to provide for some smaller businesses, so if people want it, they need to search for those standards.

According to Chris King, parental leave is nice, but there are other benefits he would prefer to see for parents.

“I would say childcare is more important than paid parental leave,” said King.

Virginia state employees are entitled to eight weeks of paid leave. In addition, every company with more than 50 employees is required to allow 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

Localities with the most seniors in Virginia

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Business
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
Business
WFXR

September is Suicide Prevention Month: For help, call 988

(WFXR) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, which is why WFXR News spoke with Virginia mental health professionals about what signs to look out for, as well as how you can help someone who may be struggling. Mariah Waller is a resident in counseling at Kairos Counseling Center in Lynchburg. If you are concerned about […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Health of honey bee colonies in Virginia

(STACKER) — It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Roanoke College poll shows Virginians’ opinions on political topics

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16, the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College conducted interviewed 640 Virginians as part of a poll about topics ranging from the state level to the international level. According to Roanoke College’s IPOR, the survey had a margin of error of 4.5% […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Hubbard
WFXR

Tips for avoiding air travel troubles during Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have plans to fly for Labor Day weekend, you may want to pack your patience because, according to the travel app Hopper, more than 12 million passengers will be passing through airports across the country over the holiday. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Friday, Sept. 2 […]
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Parental Leave#Linus Business#The College Of Business#Fed
WFXR

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign launches in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is teaming up with authorities in the Commonwealth to remind Virginia drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving this Labor Day weekend. ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ — formerly known as ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ — has been an annual event for 21 years to help keep Virginia […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming

WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS shares safety tips for National Preparedness Month

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia is no stranger to severe weather, so with September being National Preparedness Month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local first responder agencies are reminding families and communities to plan for disasters now and throughout the year. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson stopped by the Botetourt County Department of […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to fly at half-staff for Overdose Awareness Day

(WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared that the U.S. and Virginia flags should be lowered on Wednesday in remembrance of those who lost their lives to addiction. In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, Youngkin signed this order to encourage those who are in recovery, treatment, or still suffering from addiction. The governor ordered […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
WFXR

Prepare now to ensure Virginia hunting success later

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Hunting seasons for deer, turkey, and bear will not open in Virginia until later in the fall, but there are things you can do now to improve your odds of success when those hunting seasons get here. One of the most important things you can do is pull all of your […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy