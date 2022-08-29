Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
theperrynews.com
Absentee ballot requests now being accepted for November races
ADEL, Iowa – The office of the Dallas County Commissioner of Elections is now accepting absentee ballot requests for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Voters have three ways to obtain an absentee request form:. Download a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Make...
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
iheart.com
2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival Happening Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday. Gates will open at Water Works Park at 5pm Saturday. The event will include food trucks, live music, and more. People can design their lanterns starting at 7:30pm and launch them from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25 online in advance through September 2nd and $45 at the gate on the day of the event.
yourfortdodge.com
Catholic Charities Moves to New Fort Dodge Location
Following the Labor Day weekend, Catholic Charities of the Sioux City Diocese will move to a new building in Fort Dodge. Beginning Tuesday September 6th, therapists will begin seeing clients at 1414 Central Avenue, which is a couple. blocks from the location’s previous office space. Over the summer, Catholic...
theperrynews.com
Hundreds gather to thank Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
Hundreds of well wishers passed through the lobby of the Dallas County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon in order to thank Sheriff Chad Leonard for his 15 years of service in leading the county’s public safety agency. Leonard joined the Dallas County Sheriff’s office as a deputy sheriff in...
Des Moines Business Record
25 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including new Microsoft data center, West Bank headquarters
Building permits were issued by the city of Waukee for the construction of day care facilities for children and adults. The facilities – New Creations Child Care and Learning Facility and Grace Estates Adult Day Care – will be located in the 800 block of Northeast Venture Drive. Rendering courtesey of the city of Waukee.
KCCI.com
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
yourfortdodge.com
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
theperrynews.com
ThePerryNews
Perry to partner with state, Drake University on economic development pilot...
dsmmagazine.com
See 2 Free Concerts at Water Works Park
Maestro Joseph Giunta will lead the Des Moines Symphony in two free concerts this weekend featuring songs from Whitney Houston and classic movies. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Symphony. Make it a weekend of music! The Des Moines Symphony will perform concerts at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works...
Audubon Chamber Spreading Word with “Flat Albert the Bull”
(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce is spreading the word about “Albert the Bull,” the world’s largest Bull. Cliff Carlson of Wesley designed the giant statue of Albert the Bull built in 1964; at Albert the Bull Park on the South edge of Audubon. The colossal statue stands 28 feet tall, with a 15-foot span between the horns. Albert is named after Albert Kruse, a past president of a local bank who spearheaded the annual Audubon County T-Bone Celebration.
theperrynews.com
Steven Towne of Chariton
Steve passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa, under hospice care. His funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment took place at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. Steve was born June 2,...
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
siouxlandnews.com
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
iheart.com
Thousands To Package Meals In Des Moines This Week
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly 10-thousand people are expected to volunteer this week for Meals from the Heartland. The non-profit organization's 15th Annual Hunger Fight is this week at Hy-Vee Hall, downtown Des Moines. Things get started Tuesday at 5 p.m. when employees of nine local companies will compete in...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Restaurant Owners Named on “Women to Watch” in Hospitality List
Two Indianola restaurant owners were selected for the Iowa Restaurant Association 2022 40 “Women to Watch” in Hospitality list earlier this week, Amanda Ripperger from The Sports Page Grill and Deja Keppler from Savor the Rise. The honorees hail from nearly every segment and function in the industry-from...
theperrynews.com
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kaylee Goddard, 33, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault causing bodily injury. Sept. 1, 2022. Becky Nash, 59, of 240 N.W. Plainside Place,...
