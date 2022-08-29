Read full article on original website
New Yorkers Must Be 21 In Order to Purchase Whipped Cream, According to New Law
According to a relatively unknown New York state law, New Yorkers must be 21 to buy whipped cream in the state. The law was enacted last year but recently came to the attention of shoppers in Albany County when a shop posted a sign in front of a refrigerator door.
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy whipped cream chargers in New York. Officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide.
A New York state senator said the legislation targets the use of whippets after there were "complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets."
ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state
NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
