Related
'After I gave her a hug, the shooting happened' | Friends, family grieving loss of NSU student killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A college house party ended in violence over the weekend, leaving two people dead and five others injured in Norfolk. The person responsible is still on the run. A Norfolk State University student was at the party on Killam Avenue with her friend, Angie McKnight. The...
Hit-and-run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department. Officers tried to initiate...
Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening. According to police, a call was received about the shooting,...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Newport News dentist, sentenced to 40 years in prison
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Newport News dentist in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Dr. William Trolenberg, 65, was shot and killed outside his practice on Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue on June 19, 2019. Surveillance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
Woman seriously hurt after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously hurt Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess...
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
14 months after deadly shooting, Portsmouth police charge murder suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After more than a year of searching for him, Portsmouth police just charged a 20-year-old man with murder. On Friday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Xavier Elliott had been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. These...
Missing Woman: Norfolk police need help finding woman who may need medical attention
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department asked for the public's help locating a woman who may need medical attention after she went missing Monday morning. Vilma S. Bautista, 57, was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the department said.
Attorney: Sailor accused of killing wife's boyfriend was in 'heat of passion'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case against a U.S. Navy sailor accused of killing his wife’s boyfriend is headed to circuit court. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested Tyler Jenkins back in March for the death of 28-year-old Timothy Talley, a sailor stationed in California. On Thursday morning,...
Former police sergeant guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting of Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a man who had a misdemeanor charge of abusing the 911 system. Albin Pearson had been charged with second-degree murder and multiple firearms and assault charges. Following a trial,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach. Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Natasha...
Navy lieutenant accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend sparks discussion on domestic violence
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy lieutenant is accused of killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after she allegedly refused to get an abortion. Raquiah King, of Hampton, was reportedly 12 weeks pregnant when her body was found near an intersection in Hanover County with an apparent gunshot wound. About a...
Man killed in Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
Portsmouth homicide: Police department investigates
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. In a Tweet put out just before 3:30 p.m., the department said a man with a fatal gunshot wound had been found. PPD said the body was found near the intersection of South Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 killed, 5 hospitalized after shooting overnight in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia left two dead and five people in the hospital early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue. Police got the call around midnight.
Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
'Violence has no place' | Norfolk mayor stresses safety after mass shooting, other gun violence overnight
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, City Manager Chip Filer, Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith, and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron held a press conference Sunday afternoon after incidents of gun violence erupted across the city overnight, including a mass shooting and at least three fatalities. Two people were...
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
