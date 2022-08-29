Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance In Duncanville is Sept. 8
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance, presented by AV Pro and the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, will be held Sept. 8 at Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an inspirational program at 7 p.m. Steve Martin, President/CEO of Duncanville Chamber, said, “I...
Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland
“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
ST. ELLA Opens at Ochre House Theater Sept. 7
ST. ELLA, a new drama written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Matthew Posey, opens their 2022-23 season Sept. 7-24. A satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays, ST. ELLA explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, and new vaudevillian techniques. The play exposes the woman’s “world that is dying within her,” and promises an evening of provocative and exciting theatre.
Cedar Hill Zula B. Wylie Public Library Certified Sensory Inclusive
Did you know one in six people have a sensory need or an invisible disability? These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes and more. Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie public library was certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity. This innovative designation from nonprofit KultureCity promotes a positive experience for...
Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup
Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter Has Pigs, Peacocks & More
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter is home to a menagerie of animals in need of a good home. The City’s Animal Control Officer (ACO), Danielle Reed, recently came onboard after one-and-a-half years in the City of Mesquite as an ACO. She also has four years of experience as a dog trainer.
Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration
Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
Wild Turkey Bourbon Sponsoring Happy Hour Unplugged
(DALLAS) – The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce that Wild Turkey® will be supporting the popular PNC Patio Sessions for the months of September and October, before the outdoor series breaks for the winter. These FREE concerts are a showcase of local artists and bands that have made Sammons Park the go-to, after-work spot for cool drinks and great music every Thursday.
‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil at Texas C.U. Theater Nov. 25
‘Twas the Night Before…, presented by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from November 25–December 11. The production will run for 25 performances. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale August 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367- 9717.
DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
Carnival! presented by Garland Civic Theatre Sept. 9-25
Carnival!, a delightful musical by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion, is presented by Garland Civic Theatre. at Granville Arts Center September 9-25. Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming Bob Merrill score, including the hit song “Love Makes the World Go Round.”
Cedar Hill High Point PID #1
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Danielle Francingues Knows Students with Autism Have a Long Road Ahead of Them
Business Owner, teacher, tutor, consultant, and advocate for those who can’t speak for themselves, Danielle Francingues feels that sometimes getting through the toughest time of your life requires extraordinary resilience – and may produce amazing results. Danielle knows what that’s like. “The toughest time of my life was...
State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111
City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.
Glenn Heights Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed 2021-2022 Amended Budget
The City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will conduct a Public Hearing on Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Public participation is invited. The City Council will vote on adoption of the Amended Budget on September 13, 2022. The...
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL – PUBLIC WIFI EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION
The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting proposals for Public Wi-Fi Equipment and Installation for the Lagoon and Library in the Park Projects. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, September 16, 2022, via e-mail @ purchasing@cedarhilltx.com. The Solicitation may also be downloaded. from the City’s...
Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Juani Hernandez Named Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry
San Juana “Juani” Hernandez, a dynamic transplant from Flint, Michigan, is the new Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry. Juani is excited about the opportunity to assist the Duncanville community, and brings with her an impressive background for helping others. When the Flint Water Crisis began, Juani talked...
DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures
DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
