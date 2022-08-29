ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Focus Daily News

Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland

“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
GARLAND, TX
Focus Daily News

ST. ELLA Opens at Ochre House Theater Sept. 7

ST. ELLA, a new drama written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Matthew Posey, opens their 2022-23 season Sept. 7-24. A satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays, ST. ELLA explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, and new vaudevillian techniques. The play exposes the woman’s “world that is dying within her,” and promises an evening of provocative and exciting theatre.
DALLAS, TX
City
Coppell, TX
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Coppell, TX
Entertainment
Focus Daily News

Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup

Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration

Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Wild Turkey Bourbon Sponsoring Happy Hour Unplugged

(DALLAS) – The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce that Wild Turkey® will be supporting the popular PNC Patio Sessions for the months of September and October, before the outdoor series breaks for the winter. These FREE concerts are a showcase of local artists and bands that have made Sammons Park the go-to, after-work spot for cool drinks and great music every Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil at Texas C.U. Theater Nov. 25

‘Twas the Night Before…, presented by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from November 25–December 11. The production will run for 25 performances. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale August 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367- 9717.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Carnival! presented by Garland Civic Theatre Sept. 9-25

Carnival!, a delightful musical by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion, is presented by Garland Civic Theatre. at Granville Arts Center September 9-25. Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming Bob Merrill score, including the hit song “Love Makes the World Go Round.”
GARLAND, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill High Point PID #1

Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111

City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project

RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
RICHARDSON, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures

DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

