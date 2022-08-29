Read full article on original website
Board of Education to consider bids for five school security walls, decide on closure of MaST
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider approval of bids for construction of security walls at five schools during its meeting that will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in the system’s central office on Safrit Drive. In addition, the board is expected to make...
carolinacoastonline.com
Meet the SROs
With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.
carolinacoastonline.com
Phase 1 plans detailed for Sugarloaf restoration
- Details concerning Sugarloaf Island's restoration were shared earlier in August during a commissioners' meeting in Morehead City. Separated from the town's waterfront by Harbor Channel, the barrier island was purchased for conservation near the turn of the century for $500,000. Since then, Sugarloaf's seaward facings have been rapidly eroding with every passing storm.
carolinacoastonline.com
September is National Preparedness Month
CARTERET COUNTY – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. The County of Carteret and Carteret County Emergency Services urges all community members to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies in their...
wcti12.com
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
carolinacoastonline.com
SROs now on duty at all county public schools
CARTERET COUNTY — As county students reported back to classrooms Aug. 29, they were greeted with full-time School Resource Officers walking the halls of all public schools, elementary through high school. Meet the SROs. With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county...
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022
High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility
- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
whqr.org
The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect
While offshore wind is just that - off the shore — the industry requires facilities on shore for support, like manufacturing, operations, and maintenance. With the Wilmington East Wind Energy area leased earlier this year, multiple stakeholders are discussing where facilities like that could go. Steve Yost is president...
carolinacoastonline.com
Whitfield offers resignation: School board has been trying to oust him
Eric Whitfield of Hubert, the embattled Onslow County Board of Education member, has submitted his resignation to the board. In a rambling email message to which the resignation is attached, Whitfield states, “This is for real.”. In the message he careens from saying that his resignation will be a...
wcti12.com
Morehead City to Beaufort bridge back open after morning crash
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Update: Officials said the bridge is now back open. Both lanes of the Morehead City to Beaufort Bridge are closed due to a crash. Emergency workers are currently on scene.
carolinacoastonline.com
September marks National Library Card Sign-up month
CARTERET COUNTY - Carteret County Public Library System is encouraging residents to sign up for free library cards this month. Library card sign-up events will be held at the Market at Cedar Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and at the Newport Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Emerald Isle issues reminder of re-entry passes during hurricane
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s never too early to prepare for a weather event that might put you and your loved ones at risk. Emerald Isle is reminding its residents of the use of its re-entry passes. The re-entry passes are issued and used in the wake of a hurricane hitting the area. Officials […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Ocracoke passenger ferry season extended through September
OCRACOKE – Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular...
carolinacoastonline.com
County occupancy tax receipts for June narrowly break 2021 record
EMERALD ISLE — If you think there were a lot of people in Carteret County in June, you’re right. The county occupancy tax revenue set another monthly record, continuing a trend that began in 2020. Speaking Monday during the monthly meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Frances Dickinson, 95; incomplete
Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, of Beaufort, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruby Mull, 85; service held
Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete
Morris "Ken" Hines, 57, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Ken is survived by his mother, Gloria Wallace. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family...
