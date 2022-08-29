With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO