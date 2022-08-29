Read full article on original website
Driver seriously hurt in London Bridge Rd. crash
London Bridge Road, between International Parkway and Crusader Circle was closed Friday morning as police investigated what they described as a serious crash.
13News Now Investigates: Arrests are unlikely as car thefts surge
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are sounding the alarm when it comes to stolen cars as thieves show no signs of letting off the gas. Based on arrest data, there's very little chance car thieves will ever be charged for the crime. There have been 1,044 reports of stolen vehicles...
Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter in fatal 2019 shooting
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter …. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as passengers …. The perfect match: How a young 10 On Your Side viewer …. Hampton business owner helping...
Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on West County St.
The Hampton Police Division was called to the 1st block of West County Street at 1:39 a.m.
Police identify man accused in fatal White Street shooting
Detective have obtained warrants for 38-year-old James Donnell Felton Jr. He is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus
The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/driver-of-car-killed-after-head-on-crash-with-camden-school-bus/
Detectives looking for suspect after multiple Richmond Police cars vandalized
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Two men sent to hospital following shooting in Norfolk
Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive after a call came in at 7:13 p.m.
Norfolk police officer shot, non-life-threatening injury; suspect in custody
A Norfolk Police Officer was shot Wednesday evening. According to officials, the officer was shot at the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue.
Norfolk man accused of shooting officer
Detectives charged 20-year-old Ali Moore, of Norfolk, with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.
Man arrested again for stolen catalytic converters, sheriff’s office says
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Corapeake man was found in possession of multiple stolen catalytic converters this past week, after a previous arrest in another catalytic converter case. The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall Moore was taken into custody on Sunday after deputies conducted a larceny investigation...
Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth Police confirm walk-in gunshot wound victim at local hospital
Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Updates: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/victim-walks-into-hospital-after-overnight-shooting/
13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester
13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester. Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden …. 10 Time Saver Traffic: ODU vs. VT football traffic. Portsmouth schools in process of getting a weapons …. Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter …. Officer shot in Norfolk, suspect detained.
Recent string of car thefts in Portsmouth mostly involve Kias, Hyundais
According to Portsmouth Police, they have seen six vehicle thefts within seven days at various locations and times. Suspects are targeting KIAs and Hyundai of various makes and models, police say.
Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning. The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers said...
Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive
The officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CHYQmS. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Cox piloting mobile cell service in Hampton Roads. Average Fall temperatures are warming across the …. Camden Co. Schools make security...
3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
