Ivor, VA

WAVY News 10

Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/driver-of-car-killed-after-head-on-crash-with-camden-school-bus/
CAMDEN, NC
WAVY News 10

Man arrested again for stolen catalytic converters, sheriff’s office says

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Corapeake man was found in possession of multiple stolen catalytic converters this past week, after a previous arrest in another catalytic converter case. The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall Moore was taken into custody on Sunday after deputies conducted a larceny investigation...
CORAPEAKE, NC
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester

13-year-old arrested for school threats in Gloucester. Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden …. 10 Time Saver Traffic: ODU vs. VT football traffic. Portsmouth schools in process of getting a weapons …. Newport News police officer found guilty of manslaughter …. Officer shot in Norfolk, suspect detained.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive

The officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CHYQmS. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Cox piloting mobile cell service in Hampton Roads. Average Fall temperatures are warming across the …. Camden Co. Schools make security...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

