Gov. Hogan announces immediate authorization of new COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that Maryland health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and CDC. Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This...
First human case of West Nile Virus of 2022 confirmed in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of this year. We’re told a 78-year-old Sussex County man contracted the virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. WNV is transmitted by mosquitos generally in summer and fall, with a peak period from mid-August to mid-October. Health officials say nearly 80% of those infected will not become ill, however, some (less than 20%) will develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back, and swollen lymph glands. Roughly one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection which may include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or convulsions, muscle weakness, encephalitis or meningitis, all possibly leading to hospitalization and very rarely death.
Federal security grant funding going to local hospitals to boost safety measures
MARYLAND- With the climate of the world today, hospital security staff are doing what they can to make sure visitors and workers feel safe. “There was a study done and released last year, 47% increase in violent crimes in the hospital setting,” John Massey, Security and Emergency Management Manager at Atlantic General Hospital, said. “As you can relay in the last year, we’ve had several hospitals that have had some shootings.”
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
MSP to set up patrols statewide for Labor Day weekend
MARYLAND – As the unofficial end to summer approaches this weekend, Maryland State Police say they are ready for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers statewide. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this Labor Day weekend, state police will conduct patrols at each of the 23 barracks, focusing on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. The initiatives will take place on various days through Labor Day on September 5th, including saturation patrols in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests. DUI saturation patrols will be set up among the major highways across the state, including Route 50 from Anne Arundel County to Ocean City.
September is Delaware’s Coastal Cleanup Month
DELAWARE – The month of September will mark the start of Delaware’s Coastal Cleanup month. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is encouraging anyone interested to do their part to keep the coast and waterways clean in the First State, or sign up for their cleanup event on September 17th.
Delaware State Police issue warning about phone “spoofing” scam
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police (DSP) are warning the public about a phone scam. Police say there have been multiple incidents of individuals receiving phone calls from a DSP-issued phone number. Only the phone number appears on caller ID, and if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a legitimate DSP phone number, according to police. However, the call is not actually coming from them. Police say this is a case of “spoofing” a phone number.
Veteran, parental rights advocate Kim Petters running for Senate District 16
DOVER, Del. – Veteran and parental rights advocate Kim Petters is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. Petters, an Iraqi war veteran, served in the U.S. Air Force on Active Duty for ten years. With degrees in Early Childhood Education and Public Health, she has been vocal on education issues and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Concerns raised as Ørsted, U.S. Wind projects progress off coast of Delmarva
DELMARVA – Just days ago, the world’s largest offshore wind farm became fully operational off the coast of Yorkshire, England. Meanwhile, Ørsted and U.S. Wind are preparing to build offshore wind farms here at home, near Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware’s coastal beaches. Ørsted plans to...
Early voting begins for Delaware primary
DELAWARE- Wednesday was the first of 10 days of early voting in Delaware. Early voting sites open at 11 am and run till 7 pm for the first five days, and transition to 7 am to 7 pm for the last five days prior to an election. Election day for the Delaware primary is September 13th.
“This will end:” Hotel vouchers extended an additional month, housing advocates urge need for long-term housing solutions in Delaware
DELAWARE – “I at least have 35 families right now who are apart of this hotel assistance program. It’s very near and dear to me,” Rowland said. Hotels vouchers, a federal funded short-term solution to the growing concern of homelessness in Delaware have been extended 30 days.
Legislation signed to expunge criminal record
DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
Students face pandemic learning loss as they return to Maryland classrooms, but WCPS says extra learning time is the answer
MARYLAND – As students across Maryland head back to the classrooms, they face learning loss from two years of pandemic schooling and an average loss of two-grade levels worth of skill, according to the New York Times. The Worcester County Public School system says their own internal testing system...
“Justice for all,” legislation signed to tackle Inequality
DELAWARE – More opportunity for Racial equity is on the way in the first state. Delawareans will now have a consortium to discuss recommendations for inequities faced by minorities. Officials say House Bill 375 is necessary to not only further the education for minorities but also breaking barriers. “Its not exclusive work, its inclusive work, that’s why we call it justice for all,” says Senator Darius Brown.
Black history will be more incorporated into Del. public school curriculum this year
DELAWARE – As students return to the classroom this fall, Black k-12 public and charter school students in Delaware can expect to see more of themselves in the lessons they learn. House Bill 198, recently signed by Governor John Carney, requires Black history to be infused into all areas of curriculum in those schools.
