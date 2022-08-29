ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NBC Sports

For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft

The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident

The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic

When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine

Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams

The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo

The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return

SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
NFL
NBC Sports

Warriors, Kings among under-the-radar winners in 'Spida' trade

Donovan Mitchell has a new home. And it’s not in the Empire State. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz reportedly traded the three-time All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round selections and two pick swaps. Now that the dust has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Bucs reach 53 players with moves that include Tyler Johnson, Logan Ryan

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves Tuesday to reach the 53-player roster limit. Their moves included trading second-year inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts. Their cuts included third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, second-year kicker Jose Borregales and safety Logan Ryan. Johnson had 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sean Mannion is happy to get back to Seattle, and close to home

The Vikings cleared out the depth chart at quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, dumping both Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. (They kept relative newcomer Nick Mullens, a trade acquisition from the Raiders.) Mannion opted to join the Seattle practice squad in lieu of staying in Minnesota. “There was a couple different...
SEATTLE, WA

