Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Sad reality Alex Leatherwood faced before getting cut by Raiders
Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Dallas Cowboys Official 53-Man Roster - With 6 Big Moves to Come Next
Here are the names of the keepers (and here are those cut), with an understanding that more major changes are coming within hours ...
Steelers Add Eight Practice Squad Players
The Pittsburgh Steelers have half of their practice squad filled.
Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday
Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster. However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a crowded running backs room...
Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday
Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
Veteran NFL Running Back Released Wednesday Afternoon
The Houston Texans released veteran running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday, one day after he made the initial 53-man roster. Freeman spent time with the Texans and Carolina Panthers in 2021. His release leaves rookie Dameon Pierce, veteran Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale as the only running backs on Houston's active roster.
Panthers 2022 Draft Pick Signs with Dolphins
The former Panther found a home pretty quickly.
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high
The moral arc of the fantasy universe is chaotic, but it all bends toward balance. You can't have up without down. Dark without light. Ketchup without mustard. For every batch of sleepers, there are a corresponding number of players to avoid. And for every player that's being drafted too low, there are many who are being drafted too high.
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop
The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back
The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.
NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season
After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! On today's episode, our hosts take you on a tour around the NFC West, filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid. Finally, Florio gives...
Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
