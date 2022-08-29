Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati
With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
Three Cincinnati Outdoor Markets You Can Visit This Labor Day Weekend
These markets boast a variety of different offerings that range from art to clothes and antiques.
WLWT 5
Grand Opening: Celebrity Chef helps revamp Rusconi's in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is bringing new life to downtown Cincinnati. Rusconi's closed down during the pandemic, and now it's been revamped. The restaurant is nestled on Sixth Street. It’s a fresh start for a Cincinnati restaurant. Many may remember it as Rusconi pizza ghost kitchen, it now goes by the name Rusconi Kitchen and Bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns in September with nearly 50 eateries
The local dining experience will be back in the Queen City from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 at participating locations.
MLB
My Brother's Keeper students enjoy tour of GABP
The Cincinnati Reds hosted students from 12 My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) chapters around Ohio at Great American Ball Park for a unique leadership event on Wednesday. Over 170 students from MBK chapters in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Youngstown attended the program, which returned to the ballpark for a second consecutive year. Special guests participating in the event included U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Reds president and chief operating officer Phil Castellini, Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and director of MBK Ohio Kyle Strickland, along with other local leaders and Reds representatives.
hhsjournalism.com
The Impact of Hamilton at The Aronoff
The lights start to dim. The air feels cool on your skin. Nothing compares to the feeling you are having. Sitting on the soft cloth of the Aronoff’s seats, you cannot help but feel nervous about what’s coming. It’s here! After two years after the Broadway series announced...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
The Somerset on Delta
Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
linknky.com
Gest Carts offer alternative to Uber, Lyft in River Cities … and they’re free
Gest Carts have the convenience of an Uber or Lyft, but with an added perk: They’re free. The golf carts travel to Dayton, Bellevue, and Newport, up to 14th Street in Covington, and even go across the river to Cincinnati. Gest Carts CEO and Founder Patrick Dye started the...
cincinnatirefined.com
What You Need to Know About HOMEARAMA 2022
Home enthusiasts...our favorite time of the year is here! This fall, the city of Loveland welcomes the 59th annual HOMEARAMA. HOMEARAMA features six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes, in the new ChimneyRidge subdivision. Take a tour of these stunning and unique, brand new construction homes from September 3rd through September 18th, 2022. This year, the HOMEARAMA experience is moments away from downtown Loveland shops, restaurants and the bike trail. It's time to shop, eat, drink and explore the vibrant neighborhood of Loveland!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of wires down after an accident on Thursday. The wires are down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road after a truck ran into a pole, according to scanners. The incident was reported around 3:07 p.m.
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County
Starting September 3, every Saturday and Sunday, including Labor Day Monday, the gates are opened wide for all ages to experience a full day of 16 Century fun through October 30.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
linknky.com
Covington holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen DBL Law’s new building
After relocating to Covington in December 2021, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DBL Law Tuesday, officially welcoming them back to the city. Dressman, Benzinger and LaVelle, a Northern Kentucky law firm with roots in the region dating back to 1955, relocated from Crestview Hills and the renovated Monarch Building at 119 E. Fourth Street in Covington.
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
WCPO
How will near-record rains this August impact the Tri-State? Farmer says fall foliage will be more vibrant
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Cincinnati received 7.91 inches of rain this month, making it the third wettest August on record. All of the rain has been a great thing for local farmers. "On field crops, rain is good in August, as long as it doesn't flood,” said Clermont County...
Comments / 0