Cincinnati, OH

TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
WLWT 5

Grand Opening: Celebrity Chef helps revamp Rusconi's in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is bringing new life to downtown Cincinnati. Rusconi's closed down during the pandemic, and now it's been revamped. The restaurant is nestled on Sixth Street. It’s a fresh start for a Cincinnati restaurant. Many may remember it as Rusconi pizza ghost kitchen, it now goes by the name Rusconi Kitchen and Bar.
City
MLB

My Brother's Keeper students enjoy tour of GABP

The Cincinnati Reds hosted students from 12 My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) chapters around Ohio at Great American Ball Park for a unique leadership event on Wednesday. Over 170 students from MBK chapters in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Youngstown attended the program, which returned to the ballpark for a second consecutive year. Special guests participating in the event included U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Reds president and chief operating officer Phil Castellini, Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and director of MBK Ohio Kyle Strickland, along with other local leaders and Reds representatives.
hhsjournalism.com

The Impact of Hamilton at The Aronoff

The lights start to dim. The air feels cool on your skin. Nothing compares to the feeling you are having. Sitting on the soft cloth of the Aronoff’s seats, you cannot help but feel nervous about what’s coming. It’s here! After two years after the Broadway series announced...
thexunewswire.com

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
cincinnatirefined.com

What You Need to Know About HOMEARAMA 2022

Home enthusiasts...our favorite time of the year is here! This fall, the city of Loveland welcomes the 59th annual HOMEARAMA. HOMEARAMA features six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes, in the new ChimneyRidge subdivision. Take a tour of these stunning and unique, brand new construction homes from September 3rd through September 18th, 2022. This year, the HOMEARAMA experience is moments away from downtown Loveland shops, restaurants and the bike trail. It's time to shop, eat, drink and explore the vibrant neighborhood of Loveland!
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of wires down after an accident on Thursday. The wires are down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road after a truck ran into a pole, according to scanners. The incident was reported around 3:07 p.m.
Your Radio Place

Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
linknky.com

Covington holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen DBL Law’s new building

After relocating to Covington in December 2021, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DBL Law Tuesday, officially welcoming them back to the city. Dressman, Benzinger and LaVelle, a Northern Kentucky law firm with roots in the region dating back to 1955, relocated from Crestview Hills and the renovated Monarch Building at 119 E. Fourth Street in Covington.

