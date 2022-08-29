Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia says gas pipeline suspended indefinitely; G7 nations agree price cap for Russian oil – live
State-owned Gazprom announces NordStream 1 pipeline to stay out of action citing turbine engine damage after EU announces upper limit on oil prices
Russian oil executive dies after falling from Moscow hospital window
Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of directors for the Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil, died Thursday after falling out of a window at a hospital in Moscow, Russian news agency Interfax reports, citing an anonymous source. Why it matters: Maganov is the latest in a series of Russian...
U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together
America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin will skip Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, citing work schedule
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid personal respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a hospital in Moscow on Thursday but will not attend his funeral on Saturday due to his "working schedule," the Kremlin said. The big picture: Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was a...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
G7 countries back plan to cap price of Russian oil
The finance ministers of the G7 agreed on Friday to move forward with a plan to put a price cap on purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The ministers said the cap, proposed by G7 leaders back in June, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Mikhail Gorbachev, who attempted bold reforms upon assuming leadership of the Soviet Union in 1985 and oversaw its dissolution in 1991, died at 91 on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. The big picture: Gorbachev sought to modernize the economy and liberalize society through his trademark policies of perestroika and...
Russia delays natural gas deliveries to Europe citing maintenance issues
Russia’s Gazprom said Friday its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Europe will not restart Saturday as expected after it detected new maintenance issues with one of the pipeline's turbine engines. Why it matters: Gazprom claimed Rostekhnadzor, Russia's federal agency that in part oversees hydraulic structures at energy...
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday.
Poland plans to seek $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for WWII
Poland's leaders said Thursday the country will demand reparations from Germany to the tune of $1.3 trillion, which they argue is equivalent to the damages caused by the invasion and occupation of Poland during World War II. What they're saying: "Germany invaded Poland and then caused us serious losses,” Jaroslaw...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia’s Gazprom shuts Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe indefinitely
Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany, will stay shut because engineers were said to have discovered an oil leak.The pipeline, send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas each day, had been closed earlier this week but was due to re-open on Saturday.Gazprom...
Biden "emphasized importance" of resolving Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute in Lapid call
President Biden in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday "emphasized the importance" of resolving the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon in the coming week, the White House said in a readout of the call. The big picture: The U.S., Lebanon and Israel have expressed...
Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone
Taiwan's Kinmen Defense Command said it fired warning shots at a Chinese military drone off the self-governing island's coast on Tuesday. Why it matters: There have been heightened tension between Beijing and Taipei since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visited Taiwan earlier this month, but this is the first time such warning shots have been fired, per Reuters.
Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.
Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding
The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
U.S. senior diplomat to visit Jerusalem, Ramallah for talks with Israelis, Palestinians
Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s most senior diplomat for the Middle East, will arrive in Israel on Thursday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials in Jerusalem and Ramallah, Israeli and Palestinian officials told Axios. Why it matters: Leaf's visit comes as the U.S. tries to convince Palestinian leadership,...
Germany agrees to settlement with families of 1972 Olympic attack victims
The families of Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack at the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to a deal with Germany for a compensation payment, the German and Israeli governments said Wednesday. The big picture: The agreement, which was reached just days before the attack's 50th anniversary, puts...
Le Monde accused of 'censorship' for pulling op-ed on Macron
Leading French daily Le Monde on Friday faced accusations of censorship after it deleted an opinion piece that critically analysed President Emmanuel Macron's stance on Algeria, although the newspaper insisted it had contained an error of interpretation. "Inexplicable and inexcusable censorship by Le Monde," tweeted the leading French economist Thomas Piketty.
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0