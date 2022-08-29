ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Axios

U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together

America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Axios

Putin will skip Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral, citing work schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid personal respects to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a hospital in Moscow on Thursday but will not attend his funeral on Saturday due to his "working schedule," the Kremlin said. The big picture: Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was a...
Axios

G7 countries back plan to cap price of Russian oil

The finance ministers of the G7 agreed on Friday to move forward with a plan to put a price cap on purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The ministers said the cap, proposed by G7 leaders back in June, is...
Axios

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies

Mikhail Gorbachev, who attempted bold reforms upon assuming leadership of the Soviet Union in 1985 and oversaw its dissolution in 1991, died at 91 on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. The big picture: Gorbachev sought to modernize the economy and liberalize society through his trademark policies of perestroika and...
Axios

Poland plans to seek $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for WWII

Poland's leaders said Thursday the country will demand reparations from Germany to the tune of $1.3 trillion, which they argue is equivalent to the damages caused by the invasion and occupation of Poland during World War II. What they're saying: "Germany invaded Poland and then caused us serious losses,” Jaroslaw...
The Independent

Russia’s Gazprom shuts Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe indefinitely

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany, will stay shut because engineers were said to have discovered an oil leak.The pipeline, send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas each day, had been closed earlier this week but was due to re-open on Saturday.Gazprom...
Axios

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone

Taiwan's Kinmen Defense Command said it fired warning shots at a Chinese military drone off the self-governing island's coast on Tuesday. Why it matters: There have been heightened tension between Beijing and Taipei since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visited Taiwan earlier this month, but this is the first time such warning shots have been fired, per Reuters.
Axios

Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.

Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Axios

Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding

The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Axios

Germany agrees to settlement with families of 1972 Olympic attack victims

The families of Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack at the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to a deal with Germany for a compensation payment, the German and Israeli governments said Wednesday. The big picture: The agreement, which was reached just days before the attack's 50th anniversary, puts...
AFP

Le Monde accused of 'censorship' for pulling op-ed on Macron

Leading French daily Le Monde on Friday faced accusations of censorship after it deleted an opinion piece that critically analysed President Emmanuel Macron's stance on Algeria, although the newspaper insisted it had contained an error of interpretation. "Inexplicable and inexcusable censorship by Le Monde," tweeted the leading French economist Thomas Piketty.
