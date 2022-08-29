Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany, will stay shut because engineers were said to have discovered an oil leak.The pipeline, send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas each day, had been closed earlier this week but was due to re-open on Saturday.Gazprom...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO