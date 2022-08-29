Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County woman hosts community event in memory of brother who overdosed on drugs
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga - A Paulding County woman who lost her brother to a drug overdose, hosted a community event for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. DeAnne Turner says while the event is in memory of her brother, the bigger mission is to help and educate others. Turner says her...
Woman says person she hired to keep her dogs left them to starve
CANTON, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman is making serious accusations about the woman she says she hired to watch over her dogs while she went on a vacation. Brittany Leonard told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that she paid the sitter $1,000, but her three Pomeranians were not fed or given water for most of the time she was gone.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it
(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
fox5atlanta.com
Second woman arrested in 'horrific case of animal abuse', volunteers needed
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - A second arrest has been made in what authorities are calling a ‘horrific case of animal abuse’ in Heard County. Wendy Brewer, the owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, is facing felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty. Deanalyn Reign, 56, is a Dogs Rock Rescue...
fox5atlanta.com
Shot 7 times, Cherokee County woman dreams of one day running again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - In the winter of 2018, Tina Davis says she was 10 years into an unhappy marriage and wanted out. "I just knew it was going to be hard to get away from him," Davis says. She says she and her estranged husband had been separated for...
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot in what police call a possible drug deal gone wrong. The shooting happened at a home on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said they are looking for...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+
Cobb County Seniors can enjoy their own morning of fun activities on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta. The Marietta North Georgia State Fair will offer a special morning of fun activities for seniors on Sept. 22, plus free admission!Photo: North Georgia State Fair.
fox5atlanta.com
Backpack Buddies makes sure school children don't go hungry
Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta provides valuable weekend meals to children with the help of community "buddies." Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman caught up with their director of operations who says they are serving about 1,000 kids a week.
CBS 46
Caught on camera: Man posing as maintenance worker, roaming house
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some scary moments were all caught on camera when a Marietta woman said a man who posed as a maintenance man, entered her home while her child was inside. A good Samaritan across the street, who wants to remain anonymous, was the one who called the...
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for up to 5 months due to deadly bird flu
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 100 birds are dead after being euthanized due to a bird flu outbreak in Henry County. Georgia health officials say the facility that housed the birds will remain under quarantine for the next several months. A makeshift memorial sits just outside the gates...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open Roswell Outpost Next Year
The Ohio-based franchise is currently in the midst of a sizable expansion, with not one but two new Georgia locations in the works.
Infant dies in a tragic accident in Rockmart area on Tuesday
A family is mourning the tragic loss of their child in the Rockmart area on Tuesday after an accidental fall,
fox5atlanta.com
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
Comments / 0