Cobb County, GA

Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CUMMING, GA
Man shot at SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot in what police call a possible drug deal gone wrong. The shooting happened at a home on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said they are looking for...
ATLANTA, GA
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Backpack Buddies makes sure school children don't go hungry

Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta provides valuable weekend meals to children with the help of community "buddies." Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman caught up with their director of operations who says they are serving about 1,000 kids a week.
ATLANTA, GA
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

