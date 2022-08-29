ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo College receives $1M for scholarship from Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo College has received a $1 million donation to fund an endowed scholarship as a part of the college’s Brighter Light fundraising campaign. Geoffrey N. Fieger and Kathleen J. Fieger provided the donation for the Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship, named for their son, Julian Fieger, a rising junior at Kalamazoo College. Geoffrey Fieger is a well-known attorney in the Detroit area and ran for governor of Michigan in 1998.
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Petition calls for pedestrian safety improvements following death of WMU student

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University students are advocating for better safety around campus. The death of Kaylee Gansberg, 21, who was struck by a car on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street in the early morning of Aug. 27, motivated students to create a petition advocating for increased traffic safety measures in residential areas frequented by students surrounding campus.
MLive

Water Street Coffee opens new drive-thru location north of downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Highlighted by a drive-thru window and a small, bright takeout space inside, Water Street Coffee Joint has officially opened its sixth location. The Kalamazoo-based coffee roaster’s new location opened Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 527 Harrison St. just north of downtown Kalamazoo. The building is the former home of MacKenzie’s Bakery, which closed in December 2020 following the retirement of third-generation owner John MacKenzie.
MLive

Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage

PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
MLive

Portage police identify girl, 6, parents in apparent murder-suicide

PORTAGE, MI – Police have released the identities of a man, woman and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter who were killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Henry Bates, 39, his wife, Brianna Bates, 31, and their daughter, Zenzia Bates, were found dead late Tuesday, Aug. 30, at an apartment on East Milham Avenue near South Sprinkle Road.
