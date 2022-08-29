Read full article on original website
See photos as Loy Norrix sneaks by Kalamazoo Central in high school football
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Loy Norrix football hosted Kalamazoo Central on Thursday evening, Sept. 1. Loy Norrix got the win in a low scoring affair, 8-7. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery or to purchase prints.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: University Roadhouse welcomes back students in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — At the corner of Old Michigan and West Michigan, overlooking athletic complexes at two college campuses, sits the University Roadhouse. A staple in the Kalamazoo for over three decades, the restaurant, located at 1332 W. Michigan Ave., caters to not just students, but families and community members alike.
Kalamazoo College receives $1M for scholarship from Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo College has received a $1 million donation to fund an endowed scholarship as a part of the college’s Brighter Light fundraising campaign. Geoffrey N. Fieger and Kathleen J. Fieger provided the donation for the Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship, named for their son, Julian Fieger, a rising junior at Kalamazoo College. Geoffrey Fieger is a well-known attorney in the Detroit area and ran for governor of Michigan in 1998.
Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrates expanded facility that opened mid-pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI – After 125 years of service to the community, Michigan’s second oldest humane society celebrated the grand opening of the newest animal care center last week. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center was held Saturday,...
Family, friends remember local musician fatally shot outside Kalamazoo store
KALAMAZOO, MI – Everyone seemed to love David Shayne Postawa and never had anything bad to say about him, his brother said. Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo, a local rapper and musician, was loving and charming, his brother Michael Lambert said. Postawa was troubled and typically hid a lot of pain inside, but he knew how to make people feel good.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Petition calls for pedestrian safety improvements following death of WMU student
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University students are advocating for better safety around campus. The death of Kaylee Gansberg, 21, who was struck by a car on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street in the early morning of Aug. 27, motivated students to create a petition advocating for increased traffic safety measures in residential areas frequented by students surrounding campus.
New button helps pedestrians stop traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Step right up, press the button, confirm that traffic has stopped, and cross the road. That is how some new pedestrian-friendly features popping up in Kalamazoo are designed to work, to help people get around in a city that leaders believe is too car-centric in some places.
Water Street Coffee opens new drive-thru location north of downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Highlighted by a drive-thru window and a small, bright takeout space inside, Water Street Coffee Joint has officially opened its sixth location. The Kalamazoo-based coffee roaster’s new location opened Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 527 Harrison St. just north of downtown Kalamazoo. The building is the former home of MacKenzie’s Bakery, which closed in December 2020 following the retirement of third-generation owner John MacKenzie.
Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
Southwest Michigan man, 59, dies after being hit by car on roadside
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — A 59-year-old Gobles man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle while he was standing on the side of a Van Buren County road, police say. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal...
Portage police identify girl, 6, parents in apparent murder-suicide
PORTAGE, MI – Police have released the identities of a man, woman and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter who were killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Henry Bates, 39, his wife, Brianna Bates, 31, and their daughter, Zenzia Bates, were found dead late Tuesday, Aug. 30, at an apartment on East Milham Avenue near South Sprinkle Road.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
6-year-old and two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – Three people, including a 6-year-old, were killed Tuesday, Aug. 30, in an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment. Their names have not been released. Police said the deceased included a man and woman in her 30s and the child. Portage police responded around 9:15 p.m. to an...
