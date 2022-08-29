Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
Ann Arbor home sustains major damage during late-night fire
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor home sustained significant damage early Thursday when a fire broke out in the attic. Fire crews were called at 1:32 a.m. Sept. 1, to a home in the 2900 block of Dexter Avenue ,west of Maple Street, for a report of a structure fire called in by a neighbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Group will test 100 locations in Flint amid new concerns about water quality
FLINT, MI -- A nonprofit organization says there are still potential problems with Flint’s water and will begin testing at 100 homes and businesses to take a closer look starting next week. The National Clean Water Collective says it will test water through a nationally accredited lab starting Tuesday,...
WILX-TV
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schools adapt, businesses close as Dexter still waits for the lights to come on
DEXTER, MI - Public buildings, businesses and schools in Dexter entered their third day of closures on Thursday, Sept. 1, as the area waited for power to be restored after powerful storms ripped through Michigan on Monday. Businesses taped paper signs reading “no power” to their front doors, a generator...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
fox2detroit.com
Senior apartment residents without power say building generator hasn't worked in 5 years
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents of a Highland Park senior citizen apartment complex say they’re fed up. "They have a generator that hasn’t been working in five years," said Michelle Duhart. After the powerful storms moved through Monday night, the residents say they don’t have power...
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
3rd I-94 ramp closing until October for road repairs in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI - A major Ypsilanti road project is temporarily closing another I-94 ramp until this fall. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the I-94 West on-ramp from southbound Huron Street in Ypsilanti will be off-limits to traffic, joining two existing ramp closures at the interchange between Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township already covered with orange traffic cones.
What’s next for major overhaul of downtown Ann Arbor’s South State Street?
ANN ARBOR, MI - Excavated trenches and heavy machinery have become mainstays at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor this summer, part of a major overhaul of the State Street corridor in the business district next to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. But beginning just after the Labor...
plymouthvoice.com
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing
Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
Behind on water bills? New Washtenaw County program provides emergency assistance
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Residents who’ve fallen behind on water bills or are facing shutoffs can receive help from a new Washtenaw County program providing emergency assistance. Households in many jurisdictions across the county can now apply for the the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which provides up to...
Semi truck fatally strikes woman walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County
One woman is dead after troopers say she was hit by a semi truck while walking on US-23 in the middle of the night, troopers said. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred just before 2 a.m
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0