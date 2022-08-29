Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 9.25 cents at $8.1150 a bushel; Sep. corn rose .25 cent at $6.7575 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 11.25 cents at $4.0650 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell $1.09 at 14.8550 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.70 cents at $1.4350 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1 cent at $1.8145 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up 2.65 cents at $.9370 a pound.

